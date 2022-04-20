Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 9:57 a.m., deputies arrested Albert Gayden, 61, 1100 block of West Elm Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 10:33 a.m., deputies arrested Christina Marie Hall, 29, 3500 block of North 00 East West, in the area of Davis Road and 300 North, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:40 a.m., deputies arrested Haven A. Young, 24, 700 block of North Dixon Road, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for criminal mischief, and a warrant for residential entry.
Monday, 12:49 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Douglas Gregory, 41, 2900 block of Amberwood Place, at the HCJ, on a warrant for court violation.
Monday, 2:01 p.m., deputies arrested James Coy Beasley, 51, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, at the HCC, on a Miami County hold.
Monday, 4:15 p.m., deputies arrested Gregory Lee Powell, 41, 2900 block of Amberwood Place, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 6:40 p.m., deputies arrested Devon Nice, 27, 1300 block of East Jefferson Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 9 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Andrew McElroy, 35, Russiaville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Monday, 9 p.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Jay Hall, 40, 800 block of North Morrison Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 1:36 p.m., officers arrested La Nate Carter, 44, South Bend, in the area of U.S. 31 and Mile Marker 161, on a St. Joseph County warrant.
Tuesday, 2:44 p.m., officers arrested William Macon Jr., 44, homeless, in the 200 block of North Union Street, on two Madison County warrants.
Tuesday, 11:46 p.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Browning, 29, unknown address, in the 100 block of Touby Pike, on a warrant for conversion and a warrant for resisting law enforcement, as well as charges of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, a Level 6 felony, and leaving the scene of a crash, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:53 p.m., officers arrested Jason Johnson, 44, 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, in the 100 block of Touby Pike, on a warrant for battery.
Wednesday, 2:16 a.m., officers arrested William Dunigan, 40, 1000 block of East Broadway Street, in the area of Indiana Avenue and Monroe Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 12:31 p.m., officers arrested Keith Smith Jr., 41, Indianapolis, on charges of operating while intoxicated and obstruction.
Friday, 1:24 p.m., deputies arrested Bobby Whelchel, 39, 2900 block of South 300 West, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested James Harp, 35, 200 block of West Second Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Friday, 10:45 p.m., deputies arrested Domenick Weiser, 21, 2000 block of Shaw Avenue, Peru, on charges of domestic battery, intimidation and criminal confinement.
Saturday, 2:25 a.m., deputies arrested Anthawn L. Clark Jr., 29, Lafayette, on an unknown charge.
Saturday, 1:25 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Holland, 57, Denver, on a charge of domestic battery.
Saturday, 3:40 p.m., deputies arrested Hope Foust, 27, 1600 block of Indiana 19, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated and criminal trespass.
Saturday, 7:32 p.m., officers arrested Keith Taylor, 46, 1400 block of East Lovers Lane Road, Peru, on charges of dealing a schedule 2 substance and trafficking with an inmate.
Saturday, 10:50 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Brown, 32, Rochester, on charges of resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident and operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 7:52 p.m., officers arrested John Stephenson, 56, 500 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a charge of intimidation with a deadly weapon.
Sunday, 9:04 p.m., officers arrested Zachary Kinzie, 21, 60 block of East Main Street, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
Monday, 7:50 p.m., officers arrested Dustin Hacker, 49, homeless, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 9:53 p.m., deputies arrested Brent Kollmar, 41, Logansport, on a charge for operating while intoxicated-refusal.
Tuesday, 9:20 a.m., deputies arrested James Beasley, 51, Kokomo, on an unknown charge.
Tuesday, 1:15 p.m., deputies arrested Sabastian Merrill, 32, Pendleton Correctional Facility, on a court order.
Tuesday, 6:10 p.m., deputies arrested Franklin Bright, 38, 1600 block of Indiana 218, Peru, on a court order.
Tipton County
Arrests
Saturday, 11:28 a.m., officers arrested Jarod S. Carter, 29, Tipton, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child, confinement and interference in reporting a crime.
Saturday, 8:31 p.m., officers arrested Lee Allen A. Tubbs, 37, Tipton, on charges of invasion of privacy, intimidation and possession of marijuana.
Tuesday, 12:36 p.m., deputies arrested Jervonta L. Randle, 26, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 10:01 p.m., deputies arrested Xavier S. Malone, 24, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
