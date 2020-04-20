Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 3:50 p.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Adair, 57, 5700 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the same location, on a warrant for criminal trespass and a warrant for stalking.
Friday, 6:50 p.m., officers arrested Luke Gentry, 26, 800 block of North McCann Street, in the area of South Apperson Way, on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 7:07 p.m., officers arrested Eric Franklin, 42, 700 block of South Main Street, in the 1000 block of South Buckeye Street, on charges of criminal trespass, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:10 p.m., officers arrested Clymania Fiedler, 62, 2700 block of East Markland Avenue, in the area of Buckeye and Harrison streets, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:13 p.m., officers arrested Rebecca Hahn, 62, 500 block of West Taylor Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 1:23 a.m., officers arrested Drew Sherrell, 25, 2200 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the area of Mulberry and Washington streets, on a Hamilton County warrant for conversion and a warrant for operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 2:30 a.m., officers arrested Nichole Kamal, 35, 800 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of Locke Street, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:35 p.m., officers arrested Domasannekus Nix, 30, 1300 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of Sycamore and Delphos streets, on charges of burglary, a Level 4 felony, false informing, a misdemeanor, driving while suspended, a misdemeanor, and operating without financial responsibility, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4 p.m., officers arrested Jeff Miller, 41, 1300 block of South Webster Street, in the 900 block of East Walnut Street, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a narcotic drug, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 4 p.m., officers arrested Devaughn Thompson, 43, Morehead, Kentucky, in the 900 block of East Walnut Street, on a warrant for domestic battery and charges of possession of a syringe and possession of a narcotic drug, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 4:15 p.m., officers arrested Gregory Burthay, 48, Russiaville, in the 4000 block of South LaFountain Street, on a warrant for possession of marijuana, a Texas warrant for credit card abuse and a Hamilton County probation violation.
Saturday, 4:36 p.m., officers arrested Kenzi Mouser, 36, 1400 block of Imperial Drive, in the area of Jefferson and Wabash streets, on charges of possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:49 p.m., officers arrested Robert Hampshire, 44, 900 block of East Walnut Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 11:55 p.m., officers arrested Haley Sharp, 22, Greenwood, in the 900 block of East Sycamore Street, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:28 a.m., officers arrested Frank Stambaugh, 36, Peru, in the 900 block of East Sycamore Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:34 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas Steele, 25, 700 block of South Waugh Street, in the area of Jefferson Street and Courtland Avenue, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 2:30 a.m., officers arrested Willie Cannon, 29, 1000 block of South Elizabeth Street, in the area of Markland and Home avenues, on a warrant for public intoxication, a warrant for operating while intoxicated and a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:30 p.m., officers arrested James Pearce, 45, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, in the area of Goyer Road and Foster Street, on a warrant for possession of a syringe and a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:30 p.m., officers arrested Tanya Sunday, 52, 300 block of East Taylor Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and theft, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:05 a.m., officers arrested Larry Batt, 19, 900 block of North Purdum Street, in the 1800 block of South Buckeye Street, on charges of a minor in possession of alcohol and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Chase Penick, 20, Union City, in the area of James Drive and Holly Lane, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:04 a.m., officers arrested Erin Parker, 23, unknown address, in the 600 block of Elk Drive, on a warrant for conversion.
Monday, 1:10 a.m., officers arrested Gary Fording, 55, Indianapolis, in the 1100 block of South Plate Street, on a charge of public intoxication by drugs, a misdemeanor.
