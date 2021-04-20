Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 8 a.m., officers arrested Sharell Humphries, 36, 3600 block of Briarwick Drive, in the 500 block of West Lincoln Road, on charges of public intoxication by alcohol and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 8:29 p.m., officers arrested Carolyn Alger, 34, 900 block of Boston Drive, in the 1100 block of West Monroe Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:09 p.m., officers arrested Singh Karmbir, 26, unknown address, in the 1200 block of East Gano Street, on a charge of unlawful use of 911 service, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:56 a.m., officers arrested Raymond Balentine, 57, 600 block of South Webster Street, in the 1100 block of South Cooper Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:20 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Jackson, 40, 2400 block of East 100 North, in the 1900 block of North Morrison Street, on chares of burglary, a Level 5 felony; domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child, a Level 6 felony; theft, a misdemeanor, and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:27 p.m., officers arrested Jessica Becerra, 45, 900 block of West State Street, at the same location, on charges of battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:28 a.m., officers arrested Wallace Edmundson, 45, 900 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 2900 block of Joyce Drive, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:40 a.m., officers arrested Darrick Miller, 42, Amboy, in the 2200 block of North Washington Street, on an unknown warrant.
Sunday, 5:35 a.m., officers arrested Heather Burns, 45, 200 block of North Market Street, in the 600 block of West Walnut Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:46 a.m., officers arrested Anyah Nieto, 19, 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 200 block of South 00 East West, on a warrant for battery and residential entry and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 9:50 a.m., officers arrested Aaliyah Jackson, 19, 400 block of South Washington Street, in the 200 block of South 00 East West, on a warrant for battery and residential entry.
Sunday, 11:10 a.m., officers arrested Don Herrington, 43, 300 block of West Harrison Street, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 6:40 p.m., officers arrested Aqondius, 26, Mishawaka, in the 3700 block of South U.S. 31, on two St. Joseph County warrants.
Sunday, 7:16 p.m., officers arrested Jumariciyae James, 18, 2800 block of Heritage Drive, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery committed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, and domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 9:33 p.m., officers arrested Jake Koon, 42, 1300 block of East Wheeler Street, in the 1200 block of West Mulberry Street, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator for life, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 2:48 a.m., officers arrested Sara Cooper, 39, 4500 block of Mayfield Drive, in the 400 block of Lody Lane, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:08 p.m., officers arrested Pili Finch, 19, 500 block of South Union Street, in the 2300 block of East 100 North, on a warrant for possession of a handgun without a license and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:28 p.m., officers arrested James Mailey, 43, 1700 block of North Jay Street, in the 2900 block of Sheila Drive, on a warrant for pre-trial violation and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 11:21 p.m., officers arrested Chiquita Dacons, 52, 900 block of South Emery Street, in the area of South Plate Street and East Vaile Avenue, on a Madison County warrant, a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke, as well as charges of providing a false identity statement, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 2:39 a.m., officers arrested Maurice Lawson, 51, 500 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the area of South Elizabeth Street and East Vaile Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:02 a.m., officers arrested Tylor Leyk, 21, Tipton, in the area of East Lincoln Road and South Goyer roads, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:58 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Barnett, 48, 600 block of South Webster Street, in the area of West Markland Avenue and South Dixon Road, on a warrant for probation violation/petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 5:30 a.m., officers arrested Dawn Miller, 37, Carmel, in the area of Defenbaugh Street and Courtland Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tipton County
Arrests
Monday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Arturo P. Herrera, 39, Indianapolis, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license.
Monday, 2:43 p.m., deputies arrested Makayla S. Morris, 24, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 2:48 p.m., deputies arrested Nathaniel S.D. Davis, 22, Sharpsville, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 10:55 p.m., officers arrested Jeron A. Walker, 31, Tipton, on a charge of domestic battery.
Monday, 11:22 p.m., officers arrested Brandon L. Cunningham, 29, Indianapolis, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.