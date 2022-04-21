Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 12:44 p.m., deputies arrested Johnny Wade Harrington, 30, 2300 block of North Apperson Way, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 12:47 p.m., deputies arrested Randy Boring, 31, Warren, at the HCJ, on four warrants for theft of a motor vehicle's components and a warrant for corrupt business influence.
Tuesday, 3:53 p.m., deputies arrested Lisa Marie Alspaugh, 41, Lafayette, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 9:10 p.m., deputies arrested Ahvon J. Hurt, 21, 300 block of South Union Street, in the area of North and Bell streets, on a Cass County hold.
Tuesday, 9:15 p.m., deputies arrested Xavier Sedale Malone, 24, 1000 block of West Monroe Street, in the area of Market and Jefferson streets, on a Tipton County hold.
Wednesday, 1:45 p.m., officers arrested Ryan Bammerlin, 39, 500 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of shoplifting, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 3:34 p.m., officers arrested Stephanie Bright, 38, 1300 block of South Waugh Street, at the same location, on an unknown warrant.
Wednesday, 5:22 p.m., officers arrested Donovan Moss, 18, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 700 block of West State Street, on charges of confinement, a Level 5 felony; intimidation, a Level 5 felony; domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 8:44 p.m., officers arrested Donald Mabb, 57, 4900 block of West 200 North, in the 1300 block of South Waugh Street, on an unknown warrant.
Thursday, 12:36 a.m., officers arrested Leo Young, 57, 900 block of East Laguna Street, in the area of Purdum and Harrison streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:04 a.m., officers arrested Devane Wimmer, 28, unknown address, in the area of Markland Avenue and Washington Street, on charges of refusal to identify when stopped for an infraction and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 10:42 a.m., deputies arrested Todd A. Toney, 53, Russiaville, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Wednesday, 12:11 p.m., deputies arrested Jasmine N. Bailey, 32, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 12:11 a.m., deputies arrested Wendy J. Wooden, 36, South Bend, on a Indiana Department of Correction warrant and charges of possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine.
Thursday, 12:22 a.m., deputies arrested Maceo G. Smith, 28, South Bend, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine.
