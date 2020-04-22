Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 4:19 a.m., deputies arrested James R. Douglas, 51, 2400 block of North Armstrong Street, at the same location, on a warrant for sexual battery and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 5:51 a.m., deputies arrested Mark Anthony Turner, 51, area of 7797 West and 00 North South, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:50 a.m., deputies arrested Amanda Michelle Burdine, 39, 1400 block of North Jay Street, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a bond revocation.
Thursday, 3:32 p.m., deputies arrested Terry Lynn Morrison, 27, Elwood, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 4:27 p.m., officers arrested Harley King, 25, 2000 block of North Market Street, in the 200 block of West North Street, on a warrant for theft, a warrant for false informing and a warrant for residential entry, as well as charges of resisting law enforcement and false informing, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 11:12 p.m., officers arrested Lindsey Freeman, 19, 1400 block of South Washington Street, in the 300 block of West Markland Avenue, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Saturday, 1:24 a.m., officers arrested David Sheperd, 27, 80 block of East Second Street, Peru, on charges of battery, domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
Sunday, 6:24 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Patterson, 26, 2500 block of Kelly Avenue, Peru, on two charges of invasion of privacy.
Tipton County
Arrests
Monday, 10:30 p.m., officers arrested Daniel Morales, 29, Indianapolis, on a hold for Marion County and charges of reckless driving at an unreasonable speed, driving while suspended with a prior suspension, operator never licensed and providing a false identity statement.
Tuesday, 2:39 a.m., officers arrested Russell L. McCoy, 46, Kokomo, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana and violation of a local travel advisory.
Tuesday, 2:42 a.m., officers arrested Heidi R. Dotterer, 31, Kokomo, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a handgun without a license, obstruction of justice and violation of a local travel advisory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.