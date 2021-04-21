Arrests
Friday, 8:40 a.m., deputies arrested Fabia India Mims, 31, 1000 block of Tomahawk Drive, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 8:40 a.m., deputies arrested Ashley Nicole Bagwell, 34, 2800 block of North Waugh Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 8:45 a.m., deputies arrested Douglas J. Franklin, 43, 300 block of West King Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 10:50 a.m., deputies arrested James S. Pearce, 68, 1100 block of West Miller Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 2:04 p.m., deputies arrested Jabrail D. Wright, 23, Indianapolis, on a warrant for theft of a firearm, a warrant for possession of marijuana and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Friday, 4:32 p.m., deputies arrested Bryan Dwaine Lewis, 44, 600 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 4:51 p.m., deputies arrested Marland Henry Gibson, 51, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 8:57 p.m., deputies arrested Antwon L. Abbott, 20, 1600 block of North McCann Street, in the area of Washington and Elm streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:36 p.m., deputies arrested Dana Michelle Cook, 52, unknown address, in the area of Markland Avenue and Plate Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:50 p.m., deputies arrested Cedric Marquise Tyler, 33, 1200 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Jefferson and Ohio streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:22 p.m., deputies arrested Kaleb M. Brown, 23, 3000 block of South 150 East, in Greentown, on charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:38 p.m., deputies arrested Ladonna Bebley, 38, 400 block of Amberwood Circle, in the area of Morgan and Washington streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 6:45 p.m., deputies arrested Justin Bogner, 32, Wabash, in the 1700 block of East Havens Street, on a Wabash County hold.
Saturday, 7:20 p.m., deputies arrested Romey Collins, 19, 2700 block of Amberwood Place, in the 3600 block of South Reed Road, on a Grant County hold.
Saturday, 8:33 p.m., deputies arrested Aaron Scott Hullinger, 24, 3600 block of North 00 East West, in the area of Reed and Hoffer streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:56 p.m., deputies arrested Jonathon Pritchett, 41, Marion, in Russiaville, on a Grant County hold.
Tuesday, 3:58 p.m., officers arrested Carrie Sparks, 38, 600 block of South Main Street, in the 2100 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:48 p.m., officers arrested Jacqualyn Lavengood, 47, 4400 block of South 00 East West, in the area of Washington and Wheeler streets, on a charge of operating with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.