Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:20 a.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Wayne Browning, 29, 1000 block of Home Avenue, at the Howard County Jail, on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Wednesday, 1:57 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua Lacoy Buntyn, 29, 1500 block of South Indiana Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Wednesday, 12:37 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Andrew McElroy, 35, Russiaville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 12:40 p.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Jay Hall, 40, 800 block of North Morrison Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday, 7:10 p.m., deputies arrested Ethan Poole, 21, 1000 block of North Wabash Street, in the 1400 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:14 p.m., deputies arrested Leigh Anne Adjiri, 53, 800 block of Salem Drive, in the area of Jefferson and Ohio streets, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:24 p.m., deputies arrested Keegan Ryan Dakota Gatlin, 24, 2100 block of North Armstrong Street, in the 3300 block of Dixon Lane, on a Dekalb County warrant.
Thursday, 10:51 a.m., officers arrested Catagan Johnson, 29, 1700 block of North Apperson Way, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a charge of possession of child pornography, a Level 5 felony.
Thursday, 8:07 p.m., officers arrested Dedrick Darden, 38, Indianapolis, in the area of Jefferson and Waugh streets, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 9:08 p.m., officers arrested Larry Edwards, 67, 200 block of North Market Street, in the 400 block of West Mulberry Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:12 p.m., officers arrested Dewayne Perrigen, 33, 800 block of South Calumet Street, in the area of Richmond and Armstrong streets, on charges of refusal to identify when stopped for an infraction and invasion of privacy, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 12:05 a.m., officers arrested Devaio Hauser, 30, 900 block of East Havens Street, in the 900 block of East Havens Street, on a charge of refusal to identify when stopped for an infraction, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:11 a.m., officers arrested Ky-Leena Snow, 22, 1900 block of South Park Road, in the area of Carter Street and Reed Road, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 8 p.m., deputies arrested Julie Batcheldor, 31, 45000 block of Little Rock Court, Peru, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Wednesday, 9:44 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Foor, 30, 100 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 2:39 a.m., deputies arrested Breanna Howard, 22, 100 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on a Madison County warrant.
Friday, 12:10 a.m., deputies arrested Haley Sharp, 24, Urbana, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 3:35 p.m., deputies arrested Kimberly A. Brandon, 58, Kokomo, on charges of criminal trespass, burglary and conversion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.