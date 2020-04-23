Arrests
Friday, 2:52 p.m., deputies arrested Devin C. Spruill, 34, 1300 block of Ruhl Garden Drive, in the area of 400 South and 580 West, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:45 p.m., deputies arrested Uriah Mark Levy, 30, 3700 block of South Webster Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 4:59 p.m., deputies arrested Hollie Ann Patton, 38, 2500 block of Balmoral Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for escape and a warrant for non-compliance.
Saturday, 2 a.m., deputies arrested Megan Lee Stackhouse, 28, 600 block of South Main Street, in the area of Sycamore and Washington streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:06 a.m., deputies arrested Job Allen Huntsman, 24, 1400 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Elm and Washington streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 4:24 a.m., deputies arrested Sarah E. Joseph, 38, 2900 block of Bagley Drive, in the area of South LaFountain Street, on a warrant for theft.
Saturday, 8:38 p.m., deputies arrested Usman Afzal Malik, 63, 200 block of North Market Street, in the area of 400 North and 00 East West, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated causing endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:38 a.m., deputies arrested Sherry A. Hoffman, 47, Indianapolis, at the HCSD, on a warrant for possession of cocaine.
Monday, 2:53 a.m., deputies arrested Leslie Dawn Carlson, 40, 800 block of North Leeds Street, at the same location, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Monday, 11:50 a.m., deputies arrested Justin D. Parham, 30, Indianapolis, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 4:49 p.m., deputies arrested Stan Martinez, 57, 300 block of East Mulberry Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 4:52 p.m., deputies arrested Mark L. Anthony, 46, 2100 block of Carmelita Boulevard, at the HCSD, on a bond revocation.
Monday, 10:45 p.m., deputies arrested Donnie Ray Cox, 38, 1500 block of Harris Road, at the HCSD, on a warrant for criminal confinement and a warrant for domestic battery.
Tuesday, 11:45 a.m., officers arrested Corey Gardner-Shepard, 32, 500 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of Morgan Street and Apperson Way, on a parole violation and charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:25 p.m., officers arrested Mercedes Richey, 18, 600 block of South Webster Street, at the same location, on a charge of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:24 a.m., officers arrested Jonathon Williams, 35, 3100 block of North Apperson Way, in the 1300 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for battery.
Monday, 4:03 p.m., officers arrested Mayson Benedict, 26, Denver, on two charges each of intimidation and criminal mischief and a single charge each of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 9:07 p.m., officers arrested Ralph Cloar, 33, Bunker Hill, on two charges of possession of a controlled substance and a single charge each of domestic battery, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 10:48 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Cooke, 37, 3400 block of West Eel River Road, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and criminal confinement.
Wednesday, midnight, deputies arrested Delton Reed, 29, 1900 block of George Street, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and strangulation.
