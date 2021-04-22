Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 9:37 a.m., deputies arrested Travis C. Bryant, 22, 800 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for theft and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:57 a.m., deputies arrested Richard Anthony Beaty, 36, Amboy, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, noon, deputies arrested Richard E. McFall, 20, 2300 block of East 400 North, at the HCJ, on a warrant for interference in reporting a crime, a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for strangulation.
Wednesday, 12:02 p.m., deputies arrested Khrista Cunningham, 30, Marion, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 5:55 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Wayne Dennis, 36, 1800 block of South LaFountain Street, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on three warrants for petition to revoke and two warrants for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 11:08 p.m., officers arrested Lacey Bushong, 21, 3200 block of South 400 West, in the area of Boulevard Street and Home Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 1:10 a.m., officers arrested Charles Wright, 21, 700 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the area of Markland Avenue and Buckeye Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 1:19 a.m., officers arrested Amanda Weaver, 23, 1300 block of Tepee Drive, in the area of Smith Road and Washington Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:19 a.m., officers arrested Lesley Miller, 49, 2500 block of North Washington Street, in the area of East Gerhart Street and North Apperson Way, on a charge of operating with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 2:20 p.m., deputies arrested Jamie Allen, 48, Bloomington, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 6:55 p.m., correctional officers arrested Alicia Baker, 35, Kokomo, on a charge of sexual misconduct.
Monday, 8:45 p.m., officers arrested Peter Jergens, 51, Indianapolis, on a Howard County warrant.
Monday, 8:59 p.m., deputies arrested Cody Geise, 42, 2900 block of South 300 West, Peru, on a charge of intimidation.
Tuesday, 1:25 p.m., officers arrested Jaron J. Mauldon, 39, Converse, on a Grant County warrant.
Tuesday, 6:32 p.m., deputies arrested Taylor Bean, 21, Macy, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 6:50 p.m., officers arrested Bryce Swihart, unknown address, Peru, on a Decatur County warrant.
Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., deputies arrested Kelly Garden, 49, 5800 block of South U.S. 31, Peru, on a Wabash County warrant.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 6:58 p.m., deputies arrested Eric D. Cannon, 33, Tipton, on two counts of child molesting.
Wednesday, 5:23 p.m., officers arrested Lisa D. Tragesser, 48, Tipton, on a charge of battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.