Arrests
Tuesday, 3:58 a.m., deputies arrested John Haworth, 39, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a warrant for termination of pretrial diversion.
Tuesday, 7:50 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Lee McCall, 31, homeless, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a warrant for strangulation and a warrant for intimidation.
Tuesday, 1:37 p.m., deputies arrested Mark L. Anthony, 46, 2100 block of Carmelita Boulevard, at the HCSD, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 4:26 p.m., deputies arrested Curt Daniel Beck, 34, 2900 block of Baton Rouge Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 4:42 p.m., deputies arrested Corey Scott Whitehead, 30, area of 4900 block of East 50 North, at the same location, on a warrant for burglary.
Tuesday, 4:56 p.m., deputies arrested Dustin Lee Lewis Sandlin, 29, 1300 block of South Locke Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for confinement.
Tuesday, 5:57 p.m., deputies arrested Corey Gardner-Shepard, 32, 500 block of West Jefferson Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Tuesday, 6:52 p.m., deputies arrested Craig Alan Hulet, 34, 4500 block of East 200 South, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.