Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 3:45 a.m., deputies arrested Zachary Leland Miller, 24, 3400 block of Albright Road, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 3:54 a.m., deputies arrested Jake Bojack Koon, 42, 1300 block of East Wheeler Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Wednesday, 4:05 a.m., deputies arrested Pili A. Finch, 19, 4900 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 4:15 a.m., deputies arrested Adrien Smith, 19, 1200 block of East Alto Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for battery against a public safety official.
Wednesday, 11:07 a.m., deputies arrested Carlos Jermaine Bryant, 49, Logansport, at the HCJ, on a Miami County hold and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 12:35 p.m., deputies arrested Taylor L. Harrison, 27, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 700 block of South Market Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 6:05 p.m., deputies arrested Frederick E. Spencer, 54, 1200 block of North LaFountain Street, at the HCJ, on a court violation.
Thursday, 10:24 a.m., officers arrested Jaiyere Jackson, 18, 1400 block of North Purdum Street, in the 2500 block of South Berkley Road, on a warrant for disorderly conduct.
Thursday, 4:29 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Phillips, 35, 1200 block of South Calumet Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance and a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 6:30 p.m., officers arrested Troy Long, 42, Greentown, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of theft by shoplifting and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 6:35 p.m., officers arrested Alexzander Castillo, 21, 1800 block of Columbus Boulevard, in the area of Sycamore and Ohio streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 3:37 p.m., officers arrested Afton Hurd, 34, Amboy, on a Grant County warrant.
Thursday, 3:37 p.m., deputies arrested Eric Lavengood, 32, Amboy, on a Grant County warrant.
Thursday, 4:53 p.m., officers arrested Stephen Baber, 31, 30 block of Center Street, Peru, on a violation of pre-trial and a charge of contempt of court.
Thursday, 4:53 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Mosley, 23, 700 block of Madison Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 8:34 p.m., officers arrested Jason Blumke, 36, 50 block of East Fifth Street, Peru, on a charge of contempt of court.
Thursday, 8:57 p.m., officers arrested Mark A. Powell, 57, Logansport, on a Cass County hold.
Friday, 12:14 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob Maddox, 38, Bunker Hill, on charges of possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 2:30 a.m., officers arrested Terry Schwartz Jr., 18, Winamac, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
