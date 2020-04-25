Arrests
Wednesday, 12:20 p.m., deputies arrested Trevor Lee Roberts, 20, 1200 block of South Washington Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 3:03 p.m., deputies arrested Tabitha Suzanne Smith, 29, 600 block of South Main Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 6:53 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Lee James, 33, 1000 block of East Fischer Street, at the same location, on two warrants for fraud on a financial institution and one warrant for theft.
Thursday, 1:13 p.m., officers arrested Justin Newcomb, 26, 1200 block of East Alto Road, in the 600 block of Marsha Court, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, confinement, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:15 p.m., officers arrested Aaron Fisher, 35, 1300 block of East Murden Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of a legend drug.
Thursday, 3:52 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Everhart, 44, 2000 block of South Goyer Road, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:32 p.m., officers arrested Ronald Miller, 52, homeless, in the 200 block of West Mulberry Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 7 p.m., officers arrested Peter Foltz, 39, 1400 block of East Jefferson Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 8:16 p.m., officers arrested Christopher France, 59, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 1600 block of Columbus Boulevard, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, being a habitual traffic violator for life, a Level 5 felony, possession of a police radio, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 10 p.m., officers arrested Carl Phillips Jr., 35, 1200 block of South Waugh Street, in the 1300 block of East Murden Street, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:48 a.m., officers arrested Andrew Johnson, 29, 500 block of Elk Drive, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for burglary, a warrant for theft and charges of providing a false identity statement and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 2:21 a.m., officers arrested Christopher McGee, 27, 2000 block of South Goyer Road, in the 400 block of Amberwood Place, on two charges of resisting law enforcement, both Level 6 felonies, and a single charge each of possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony, and never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:27 a.m., officers arrested Clarence Gaston, 30, 1800 block of South Washington Street, in the 400 block of West Boulevard Street, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:10 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Taylor, 35, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 1200 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:45 a.m., deputies arrested James P. Reed, 51, Tipton, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
