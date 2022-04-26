Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 2:24 a.m., deputies arrested Cody G. Scott, 31, Galveston, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 2:55 a.m., deputies arrested Miriah Arizonia Groves, 37, 700 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the area of Morgan Street and Reed Road, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 10:51 a.m., deputies arrested Adam Jacob Crull, 32, 2900 block of Joyce Drive, in the area of Morgan and Philips streets, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:41 p.m., deputies arrested Jared Scott Davis, 31, 900 block of South Calumet Street, in the area of Korby and Schuler streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 5 felony; dealing a schedule IV substance, a Level 5 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:41 p.m., deputies arrested Sydney Tygart, 31, 900 block of West Mulberry Street, in the area of Korby and Schuler streets, on two charges of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 1:52 p.m., deputies arrested Annastasia M. Barrick, 21, 1000 block of South Webster Street, in the 1000 block of North Berkley Road, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and visiting a common nuisance with controlled substances, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:10 p.m., deputies arrested Alexander Barrick, 28, 20 block of Southdowns Drive, in the 1000 block of North Berkley Road, on a charge of visiting a common nuisance with controlled substances, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:32 p.m., deputies arrested Kevin A. Hall, 30, 600 block of Cassville Road, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery causing bodily injury to a pregnant family member, a Level 5 felony, and domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 10:51 a.m., deputies arrested Desirey Dawn Booker, 41, Chalmers, in the 5000 block of East 00 North South, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:14 a.m., officers arrested Michael Myers, 43, 1300 block of South Waugh Street, in the area of Defenbaugh and Delphos streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:14 a.m., officers arrested Stephanie Myers, 38, 1300 block of South Waugh Street, in the area of Defenbaugh and Delphos streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:03 p.m., deputies arrested Tabatha Jean Harrington, 31, 900 block of North Main Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for indirect contempt.
Friday, 3:26 p.m., deputies arrested Kyle A. Buis, 33, 900 block of North Philips Street, at the HCC, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 3:35 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Tyler Robbins, 29, Mitchell, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 4:29 p.m., deputies arrested Sonya Marie Conley, 56, 500 block of South Webster Street, in the 400 block of East Sycamore Street, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 4:39 p.m., officers arrested Tyrail Hammond, 26, Indianapolis, in the 800 block of East Tate Street, on two warrants for non-compliance and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 7 p.m., deputies arrested Dillinger R. Porter, 18, Greentown, in Greentown, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Friday, 7:40 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Allen Esslinger, 41, 2100 block of North Market Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 8:21 p.m., officers arrested Ryan Burns, 41, 1500 block of Boca Raton Boulevard, at the same location, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:25 p.m., deputies arrested Miranda K. Phillips, 27, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 11:40 p.m., officers arrested Larry Hellyer II, 37, 1900 block of South Webster Street, in the area of Indiana 931 and Center Road, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:40 p.m., deputies arrested Dewayne L. Johnson, 31, 1600 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Home and State streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:25 a.m., officers arrested Marcus Adams, 38, 100 block of West Sycamore Street, in the 400 block of North Main Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with prior convictions, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 3:58 a.m., officers arrested Jamais Stewart, 22, Marion, in the area of Main and Monroe streets, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony; operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:18 a.m., deputies arrested Donald Nathan Wyant, 49, 1100 block of South Bell Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender and a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Saturday, 5:05 p.m., officers arrested James Walden, 38, Elwood, in the area of North and Purdum streets, on a Madison County warrant.
Saturday, 7:50 p.m., deputies arrested James Mathew Thompson, 34, 1200 block of East Foster Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Saturday, 9:26 p.m., officers arrested Jamarius Fields, 18, unknown address, in the 1000 block of East Monroe Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 10:40 p.m., officers arrested Braden Birkey, 23, 100 block of West Rainbow Circle, in the area of Lincoln Road and Webster Street, on a warrant for false informing.
Saturday, 10:48 p.m., officers arrested Preston Trimarco, 36, 700 block of South Leeds Street, in the area of Park Avenue and Washington Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 12:36 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Ryan, 37, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 1000 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:44 a.m., officers arrested Ian Boty, 25, 2300 block of Baton Rouge Drive, in the area of Defenbaugh and Washington streets, on two charges of operating while intoxicated and a single charge of reckless driving, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 2:20 a.m., officers arrested Dominic Wilson, 29, 200 block of North Philips Street, in the area of Philips and Mulberry streets, on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:15 p.m., officers arrested Travis Sherbino, 28, 1400 block of South 200 East, in the 1700 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Sunday, 1:20 p.m., officers arrested Emma Galloway, 19, 1600 block of South Plate Street, in the 1700 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Sunday, 3:51 p.m., officers arrested Thomas Offutt, 48, 1200 block of North Union Street, in the 2600 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for domestic battery and charges of burglary, a Level 4 felony, criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:18 p.m., officers arrested Yochanon Nesbitt, 23, unknown address, in the 500 block of Elk Drive, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 5:42 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer Spence, 33, 1000 block of East Broadway Street, in the 2900 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 6:23 p.m., officers arrested Gregory Parker, 52, Marion, in the area of Indiana 931 and Carter Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:40 p.m., officers arrested Quaneesha Patterson, 28, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 1800 block of North Jay Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:44 p.m., officers arrested Timothy Thomas, 25, 500 block of Bradford Circle, in the 3100 block of Crooked Stick Drive, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 11 p.m., officers arrested Joe Hicks Jr., 50, 1200 block of South Union Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Monroe Street, on a Cass County warrant.
Monday, 11:25 p.m., officers arrested Melissa Wininger, 48, 3000 block of Branded Court, in the area of Jefferson Street and Berkley Road, on charges of public intoxication and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 2:36 a.m., officers arrested Donna England, 47, 900 block of East Defenbaugh Street, in the area of Webster and Madison streets, on charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:13 a.m., officers arrested Nathan McKinney, 37, 5500 block of Buckskin Drive, in the area of Main and Monroe streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 4:50 a.m., officers arrested Darius Jackson, 31, 900 block of North Berkey Road, in the area of Jefferson Street and Berkley Road, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Saturday, 11:03 a.m., deputies arrested Heather Nickels, 31, 600 block of Jackson Avenue, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Saturday, 7:56 p.m., officers arrested Terrance Roberts, 21, Kokomo, on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license.
Sunday, 2:09 a.m., officers arrested Jacob McAlfee, 47, 600 block of West Main Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Sunday, 8:56 a.m., officers arrested Ronald Ousley, 35, 100 block of Boulevard Street, Peru, on a charge of public intoxication.
Sunday, 10:23 a.m., officers arrested Jimena Garcia, 20, Indianapolis, on charges of operating while intoxicated and minor consumption.
Sunday, 5:52 p.m., officers arrested Mandi Hartleroad, 42, Mexico, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday, 7:08 p.m., officers arrested Kyle Black, 28, 100 block of West Second Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Tipton County
Arrests
Saturday, 7:10 a.m., deputies arrested James W. McDaniel, 31, Woodburn, on a Madison County hold and a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
Sunday, 2:44 a.m., deputies arrested Jose Martinez Jr., 18, Atlanta, on a charge of unlawful possession of a handgun.
Sunday, 3:19 a.m., deputies arrested Nikki K. Kent, 24, Shelbyville, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
