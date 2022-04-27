Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 6:55 p.m., officers arrested James Castillo, 52, 3500 block of South 350 East, in the 4900 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator for life, a Level 5 felony.
Tuesday, 9:26 p.m., officers arrested Vontae Lacey, 27, 1400 block of South Main Street, in the 100 block of Rainbow Circle, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:05 p.m., officers arrested Craig Millard, 42, 2100 block of Joyce Drive, in the area of Center Road and Cartwright Drive, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II, III, IV substance, possession of a schedule V substance and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 11:45 p.m., officers arrested Robert Nix, 65, 400 block of West Foster Street, at the same location, on charges of operating while intoxicated with prior convictions, a Level 6 felony; hit/skip, a misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 12:25 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Thomas, 35, South Bend, on a court order.
Monday, 1:40 p.m., deputies arrested Anika Cooper, 24, Michigan City, on an unknown charge.
Monday, 4:53 p.m., officers arrested Ty Freels, 35, 900 block of Bobtail Court, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Monday, 5:07 p.m., officers arrested James Miller, 43, first block of Delores Avenue, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 7 a.m., deputies arrested Fatihat Johnson, 28, Fort Wayne, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 9:15 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Adams, 36, Logansport, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 9:33 p.m., officers arrested Rebecca Gardineer, 38, 100 block of East Warren Street, Peru, on two charges of operating while intoxicated.
Tuesday, 9:30 p.m., deputies arrested Nathan Fox, 32, 100 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
