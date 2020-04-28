Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Showers early, then cloudy in the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.