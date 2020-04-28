Arrests
Thursday, 12:38 a.m., deputies arrested Daniel Allen Fouch, 45, 1000 block of South Washington Street, at the same location, on two warrants for non-support.
Thursday, 1:44 a.m., deputies arrested Stephanie Hollingsworth, 28, 2100 block of North Webster Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug, a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 9:40 a.m., deputies arrested Seth Adam McFarren, 40, Galveston, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Mary Daniels, 39, Russiaville, in Russiaville, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Zackia Leon Mitchell, 20, Indianapolis, at the HCSD, on a warrant for armed robbery.
Thursday, 7:53 p.m., deputies arrested Aaron Rivera, 25, 4200 block of East 100 South, at the same location, on a charge of auto theft, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 7:40 p.m., officers arrested Damian Jaimz, 24, 100 block of South Elizabeth Street, in the 1200 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Jessica Stout, 39, 900 block of Brentwood Drive, at the same location, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony, neglect of a dependent, a Level 5 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:10 p.m., officers arrested Justin Newcom, 26, 600 block of Marsha Court, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 9:11 p.m., officers arrested Joe Stout, 50, 900 block of Brentwood Drive, at the same location, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:42 a.m., officers arrested Tyrone Cannon, 46, 400 block of West Markland Avenue, in the area of Markland Avenue and Washington Street, on a warrant for counterfeiting, a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Saturday, 10:54 a.m., officers arrested Jordan McCarty, 29, 1900 block of North Lindsay Street, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on a warrant for possession of a syringe.
Saturday, 5:50 p.m., officers arrested Keith Terrell, 30, Chicago, Illinois, at the Kokomo Police Department, 100 S. Union St., on a charge of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony.
Sunday, 10:12 p.m., officers arrested Bryan Rinearson, 30, 100 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on a warrant for invasion of privacy and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Brady Lange, 19, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement, both Level 6 felonies, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:59 a.m., officers arrested Ronald Miller, 52, homeless, in the 300 block of West Markland Avenue, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:28 a.m., officers arrested Thomas Brown, 58, 600 block of West Sycamore Street, in the area of Buckeye and Taylor streets, on a warrant for dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 7:26 p.m., officers arrested Justin Rader, 38, 500 block of Jefferson Avenue, Peru, on charges of domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and battery on a law enforcement officer.
Friday, 2:48 a.m., deputies arrested Mark A. Smith, 33, Indianapolis, on charges of theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and visiting a common nuisance.
Friday, 2:48 a.m., deputies arrested Amanda K. Pennington, 31, Indianapolis, on charge of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, possession of a syringe, theft and visiting a common nuisance.
Friday, 2:48 a.m., deputies arrested Sherri L. Smith, 53, Indianapolis, on a charge of maintaining a common nuisance.
Friday, 2:48 a.m., deputies arrested Todd A. Mahomes, 32, Indianapolis, on a Marion County warrant and charges of identity deception and visiting a common nuisance.
Friday, 2:48 a.m., deputies arrested Rachel C. Brickley, 27, Indianapolis, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and visiting a common nuisance.
Friday, 2:48 a.m., deputies arrested Garrett M. Kelley, 24, Sharpsville, on two charges of dealing a scheduled drug or controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance in the body, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and maintaining a common nuisance.
Friday, 3:28 a.m., deputies arrested Olin P. York, 19, Marion, on charges of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a handgun without a license.
Friday, 8:07 p.m., deputies arrested Ana L. Vega, 34, Kokomo, on charges of reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
Friday, 9:14 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob M. Parr, 22, Kokomo, on charges of theft and criminal trespass.
Friday, 11:10 p.m., deputies arrested Gerald G. Strother, 37, Sharpsville, on a Hamilton County warrant and charges of theft, theft with a prior unrelated conviction and criminal trespass.
