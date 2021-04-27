Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 8:13 a.m., deputies arrested Adam W. Thomas, 30, 400 block of North Cooper Street, in Russiaville, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 9:09 a.m., deputies arrested Dravin Lee Lawson, 21, Tipton, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested Ashley D. Archer, 35, 1100 block of East Taylor Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:21 p.m., deputies arrested Kaitlyn Danille Goble, 2400 block of North Calumet Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 4:23 p.m., deputies arrested Peter J. Jergens, 51, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 1:06 a.m.., officers arrested Cody Butts-Johnson, 29, 600 block of Holly Lane, in the area of South Webster Street and Elk Drive, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:20 a.m., officers arrested Trenton Brown, 35, 600 block of East 400 South, at the same location, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 11:50 a.m., officers arrested Brian Jakes, 49, 1300 block of Arundel Drive, Indianapolis, on charges of child exploitation, a Level 5 felony, and possession of child pornography, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 12:02 a.m., officers arrested Shayne White, 35, 700 block of South McCann Street, in the area of Ohio and Sycamore streets, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 1:35 a.m., officers arrested Dallas Mossholder, 51, Greentown, in the area of Indiana 931 and Creekside Drive, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:23 a.m., officers arrested Randall Roberts, 61, 1400 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the 1700 block of North Locke Street, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:14 a.m., officers arrested Julia Shenk, 27, 700 block of South 450 East, in the area of Apperson Way and Vaile Avenue, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 11:53 a.m., officers arrested Scott Bieghler, 37, Russiaville, in the area of Apperson Way and Vaile Avenue, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 4:46 p.m., officers arrested Joel Grainger, 36, 200 block of North Berkley Road, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Saturday, 10:30 p.m., officers arrested Ky-Leena Snow, 21, 1100 block of East Monroe Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Indiana 931, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of identity deception, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:10 a.m., officers arrested Benjamin Lopez, 30, 700 block of North Dixon Road, in the area of Indiana 26 and Indiana 931, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 5:07 a.m., officers arrested Jabbar Nolan, 36, 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 400 block of South Washington Street, on charges of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 10:51 a.m., officers arrested Josselyn Johnson, 28, South Bend, in the 2300 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of possession of stolen property, a Level 5 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:35 p.m., officers arrested Nathan Ferguson, 35, 5200 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of theft and sniffing, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 6 p.m., officers arrested John Rogers Jr., 36, Peru, in the 500 block of North Armstrong Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, midnight, officers arrested Jeffrey Gringer, 62, 200 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of North and Philips streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 12:14 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob Maddox, 38, Bunker Hill, on charges of possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 2:30 a.m., officers arrested Terry Scwartz, 18, Winamac, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 9:40 a.m., deputies arrested Phillip Sadler, 51, Indianapolis, on a court order.
Friday, 9:31 p.m., officers arrested Daniel Walker, 56, 300 block of Armstrong Avenue, Peru, on a charge of criminal trespass.
Saturday, 7:57 a.m., officers arrested David Jackson, 44, Fort Wayne, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 1:46 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Murry, 39, Kokomo, on charges of operating while intoxicated with drugs and possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 8:51 p.m., officers arrested Ashtin Bailey, 27, 200 block of North Water Street, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
Saturday, 11:57 p.m., deputies arrested Hunter Campbell, 26, 400 block of Madison Avenue, Peru, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Sunday, 2 a.m., officers arrested Gary Smith, 62, Wabash, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 4:26 p.m., officers arrested Bythan Hunt, 30, Elkhart, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and operator never licensed.
Sunday, 8:15 p.m., officers arrested Jerry Rodgers, 35, Indianapolis, on a Marion County warrant.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 6:45 p.m., officers arrested Joseph A. Laughlin, 56, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Friday, 9:19 a.m., officers arrested Cynthia K. King, 62, Kokomo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Monday, 2:33 a.m., officers arrested Derek W. Langolf, 37, Marion, on a Grant County warrant and charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug and invasion of privacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.