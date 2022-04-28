Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 4:04 p.m., officers arrested Semaj Hall, 42, unknown address, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for violation of release and a charge of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 9:41 p.m., officers arrested Edward Partlow, 45, 1300 block of Meadowbrook Drive, in the area of Washington and North streets, on two warrants for failure to appear, a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for theft.
Wednesday, 10:56 p.m., officers arrested John Rogers Jr., 37, homeless, in the area of Mulberry Street and Indiana Avenue, on a warrant for unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:20 a.m., officers arrested Audre Bailey, 41, Hampton, Georgia, in the 500 block of South Reed Road, on charges of possession of marijuana and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 12:31 a.m., officers arrested Alyssa Begley, 25, Burlington, in the area of North and Buckeye streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 2:24 a.m., deputies arrested Kyla J. Browning, 25, Kokomo, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Wednesday, 3:32 p.m., deputies arrested Megan R. Pete, 34, Elwood, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 4:43 p.m., officers arrested Kacy J. Horton, 39, Tipton, on charges of battery with bodily injury and disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, 4:43 p.m., officers arrested Douglas J. Hagy, 63, Tipton, on charges of battery with bodily injury, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
Wednesday, 11:20 p.m., deputies arrested Vladimar V. Paredes, 22, Greentown, on charges of possession of cocaine and operator never licensed.
Wednesday, 11:20 p.m., deputies arrested Edgar P. Ramirez, 27, Greentown, on a charge of possession of cocaine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.