Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 12:53 a.m., officers arrested Angelina Neeley, 35, 1400 block of West Jackson Street, at the same location, on charges of operating while intoxicated with prior convictions, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:51 a.m., officers arrested Jorrin Chapel, 18, 2600 block of Greentree Lane, in the 600 block of East Tate Street, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 3:40 p.m., officers arrested Phillip Lopez, 44, Kokomo, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Wednesday, 5:15 p.m., deputies arrested Kyla Mitchell, 20, 200 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Thursday, 12:44 a.m., deputies arrested Colton Hipsher, 27, 2900 block of South Hilltop Drive, Peru, on charges of interference in reporting a crime, domestic battery, strangulation, intimidation and domestic battery in the presence of a child.
Thursday, 10:40 a.m., deputies arrested Ethan Carson, 21, 200 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Thursday, 4:28 p.m., deputies arrested Jacqueline Lauer, 37, homeless, on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
Thursday, 6:18 p.m., deputies arrested Seandell Rounds, 30, Dalton, Illinois, on charges of auto theft, identity deception and deception.
Thursday, 11:47 p.m., officers arrested Corinne Roland, 41, Logansport, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 7:46 p.m., deputies arrested Rhonda R. Hagerty, 51, Windfall, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
