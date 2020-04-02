Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 1:25 a.m., deputies arrested Albert Lee Neal, 43, Indianapolis, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 11:33 a.m., deputies arrested Darquavious Richardson, 28, Noblesville, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 11:14 a.m., officers arrested Kenneth Phillips, 31, 1900 block of South Park Road, in the 1600 block of South Main Street, on a warrant for theft and a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
