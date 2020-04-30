Arrests
Monday, 3:57 a.m., deputies arrested Tara Elizabeth Weaver, 35, 300 block of West Markland Avenue, at the same location, on charges of possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:01 a.m., deputies arrested Shinika Kohoana Anderson, 36, 1000 block of South Waugh Street, at the same location, on a warrant for theft.
Monday, 9:15 a.m., deputies arrested Andrew Phillip Beets-Johnson, 29, 500 block of Elk Drive, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 10:10 a.m., deputies arrested Jennifer G. Black, 35, 8300 block of West 100 North, at the same location, on a warrant for escape and a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 2:19 p.m., deputies arrested Mollee M. Davis, 27, 1300 block of Tami Court, at the same location, on a warrant for contempt.
Monday, 4:46 p.m., deputies arrested Audrey Lorraine Hogan, 23, Tipton, at the HCSD, on two warrants for contempt.
Tuesday, 3:27 p.m., officers arrested Shannon Morgan, 50, 1100 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 1300 block of South Buckeye Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5:26 p.m., officers arrested Ronald Miller, 52, homeless, in the 200 block of East Sycamore Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8 p.m., officers arrested Sara Helms, 33, 2300 block of Balmoral Boulevard, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on two warrants for theft.
Tuesday, 8:56 p.m., officers arrested Sara Glassburn, 28, 1700 block of Gleneagles Drive, in the 1200 block of South Elizabeth Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for possession of a syringe.
Tuesday, 10:29 p.m., officers arrested Todd Batt, 49, 800 block of North Bell Street, in the 300 block of West Elm Street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:05 a.m., officers arrested Ray Beets, 33, 1700 block of Sussex on Berkley, in the 900 block of East Sycamore Street, on two warrants for domestic battery and a warrant for invasion of privacy, as well as charges of residential entry, invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement, all Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 8:14 p.m., officers arrested Heather N. Bray, 35, Russiaville, on charges of possession of hash oil and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 8:14 p.m., officers arrested William D. Whitman, 30, Russiaville, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 11:17 p.m., deputies arrested Aleasha M. Bickel, 33, Windfall, on a Madison County warrant and a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
