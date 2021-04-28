Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 9:45 a.m., officers arrested Aaron Stephens, 38, 700 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the 900 block of South Webster Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:09 p.m., officers arrested Jack Day, 64, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the area of North LaFountain and East Spraker streets, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 10:22 p.m., officers arrested Casey Rush, 29, 2100 block of Longwood Court, in the area of Indiana 931 and Lincoln Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 12:20 a.m., officers arrested Michael Foreman, 50, 1700 block of South Washington Street, in the area of Broadway and Webster streets, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 1:43 a.m., officers arrested Jordan Burnette, 22, 600 block of Southlea Drive, in the area of Webster and Boulevard streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:27 p.m., officers arrested Donald Evans Jr., 46, 900 block of South Main Street, in the 1300 block of South Reed Road, on a Cass County warrant and charges of false informing and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 10:54 p.m., officers arrested Daniel Reed, 27, Bunker Hill, in the area of Purdum Street and Vaile Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; deception with a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:54 a.m., officers arrested Allen Elliott, 62, 1100 block of East Jefferson Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Jay Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:02 a.m., officers arrested Edward Cooks, 66, 900 block of East Jefferson Street, in the 1300 block of North Reed Road, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 3:40 a.m., officers arrested Melissa Bair, 52, Crawfordsville, at the Days Inn, 3980 S. Reed Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Tuesday, 8:26 a.m., officers arrested David Shockey, 46, 2500 block of South U.S. 31, Peru, on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, public intoxication and trafficking with an inmate.
Tuesday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Jerry Messer, 27, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Karen Shell, 33, 200 block of Adams Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 7:49 p.m., officers arrested Rhea Roberts, 28, Mishawaka, on a Wabash County warrant and a charge of possession of marijuana.
Tuesday, 8:15 p.m., deputies arrested Travis Shoaf, 50, Clarksville, Tennessee, on a charge of domestic battery.
Tipton County
Tuesday, 9:25 a.m., deputies arrested Desiree M. Burnham, 33, Denver, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 10 a.m., officers arrested Christopher B. Jackson, 20, Kokomo, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 1:14 p.m., deputies arrested Aaron A. Sunday, 32, Sharpsville, on charges of domestic battery with a previous unrelated conviction and domestic battery in the presence of a child.
