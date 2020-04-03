Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:55 p.m., deputies arrested Tyson King, 34, 300 block of West Markland Avenue, in the area of 750 West and 100 North, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe, a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug, a warrant for possession of marijuana and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 5:51 p.m., deputies arrested Billy Joe Bess, 43, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 10:13 p.m., officers arrested Darin Parvin, 53, 1900 block of South Dixon Road, in the 1500 block of Rue Royale Drive, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:43 a.m., officers arrested Skydarius Stevens, 20, 1100 block of West North Street, in the 1300 block of North Reed Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Sidney Brown, 27, 1100 block of West North Street, in the 1300 block of North Reed Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:45 a.m., officers arrested Kamran Jones, 18, 100 block of Lake Court, in the 700 block of South Armstrong Street, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
