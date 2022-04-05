Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 10:19 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua Bell, 42, Logansport, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 10:27 a.m., deputies arrested Bryan Adam Richardson, 32, 900 block of East Maple Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 11:06 a.m., deputies arrested Tristyn Isiah Dodson, 18, 600 block of Southlea Drive, at the HCJ, on three warrants for child molesting.
Thursday, 11:21 a.m., deputies arrested Shaun Thomas Thieke, 33, 1200 block of North Wabash Avenue, at the Howard County Courthouse, on three warrants for indirect contempt.
Thursday, 2:12 p.m., deputies arrested Charles Eugene Shinn, 44, 1500 block of East Markland Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 4:50 p.m., deputies arrested Josh Douglas Smith, 32, 900 block of North Lindsay Street, in the 1300 block of East Jefferson Street, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Thursday, 6:59 p.m., deputies arrested Stephan Deandre Glenn, 25, 900 block of West Taylor Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Friday, 2:30 a.m., officers arrested Derrick Hart Jr., 25, 600 block of East Gerhart Street, in the area of Indiana 931 and Sycamore Street, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 2:17 p.m., deputies arrested David Shepherd Till, 33, 2500 block of North Buckeye Street, in the 2500 block of West Alto Road, on three warrants for petition to revoke.
Friday, 2:21 p.m., deputies arrested Patricia Torivo, 28, 2500 block of West Alto Road, at the same location, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; assisting a criminal, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Joel Harding, 38, Bedford, at the HCJ, on a warrant for parole violation.
Friday, 5:09 p.m., deputies arrested Natasha Nicole Brown, 36, 600 block of South Apperson Way, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release, a warrant for escape from in-home detention and a warrant for failure to appear, as well as a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:09 p.m., deputies arrested Todd Anthony Fowler, 51, 600 block of South Apperson Way, at the same location, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6:55 p.m., deputies arrested Jaquan Cordell Willis, 24, 2000 block of West Vaile Avenue, at the HCJ, on two warrants for invasion of privacy.
Friday, 6:55 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Dennis, 32, 1700 block of North Leeds Street, in the area of Washington Street and Park Avenue, on a warrant for body attachment.
Friday, 7:40 p.m., officers arrested Heather Shook, 40, 600 block of South Bell Street, in the area of Ohio and Jefferson streets, on two warrants for petition to revoke and a warrant for dealing cocaine, as well as charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:33 p.m., officers arrested Gary Adams, 67, 1100 block of South Waugh Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery with priors, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:04 a.m., officers arrested Steven Prater, 41, 5700 block of Wampum Drive, in the area of Indian 931 and North Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:20 a.m., officers arrested Frederic Shipley, 23, 700 block of Tomahawk Drive, in the area of Morgan and Elizabeth streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:19 a.m., deputies arrested Jason Carl Mabrey, 46, 800 block of South Washington Street, in the area of Webster Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:55 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony James Hall, 35, Bunker Hill, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:13 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Lewis Godsil, 53, 30 block of Alta Lane, in Greentown, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:38 p.m., officers arrested Richard Young, 55, 400 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 400 block of North Indiana Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 8:22 p.m., officers arrested Tristan Williams, 35, Marion, in the area of Union and Walnut streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 1:32 a.m., officers arrested Kevin Purvis, 45, 2100 block of North Plate Street, in the area of Washington and Sycamore streets, on two charges of operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 2:31 a.m., officers arrested Shana Hulsey, 34, 800 block of South Jay Street, in the 900 block of West Lincoln Road, on a warrant for body attachment.
Sunday, 4:50 a.m., officers arrested Jackie Woodard, 61, 700 block of North Main Street, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:20 p.m., officers arrested Arion Hardiman, 23, 1200 block of West Havens Street, in the area of Ohio and Jefferson streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 2:33 p.m., officers arrested Jeremiah Plake, 44, Delphi, in the area of Ohio and Broadway streets, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Sunday, 3:03 p.m., officers arrested Billy Oliver, 49, Elkhart, in the area of Jefferson Street and Berkley Road, on an Elkhart County warrant, a St. Joseph County warrant and a charge of false identity, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:11 p.m., officers arrested Tara Marks, 30, 2500 block of North Bell Street, at the same location, on a warrant for battery resulting in injury and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:24 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Glover Johnson, 49, 500 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Markland Avenue and 17th Street, on a Pennsylvania hold and charges of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 7:03 p.m., deputies arrested Chong Hui Denece Hannah, 35, 1400 block of East Virginia Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 8:11 p.m., officers arrested Korate Fox, 24, 1400 block of East Monroe Street, in the area of Spraker and Morrison streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 8:42 p.m., officers arrested Troy Ward Jr., 35, 1600 block of North Buckeye Street, in the area of Lordeman and Buckeye streets, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:53 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Jackson, 21, homeless, in the area of Longview and Sycamore streets, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:20 p.m., officers arrested Austin Scherrer, 18, 800 block of West North Street, in the area of Taylor and Jay streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:41 p.m., deputies arrested Betty Lynn McClain, 51, 1900 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the area of Morgan and Ohio streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:21 a.m., officers arrested Eric Glatt, 45, 800 block of North Webster Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Tate Street, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 4:17 a.m., officers arrested Michael Sutherland, 40, 900 block of North Armstrong Street, in the area of LaFountain and Broadway streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 3:01 p.m., officers arrested Michael Fording, 56, 1600 block of South Plate Street, in the 1900 block of North Courtland Avenue, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator for life, a Level 5 felony.
Monday, 5:52 p.m., officers arrested Guy Crouch, 38, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Apperson Way and Gano Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:44 p.m., officers arrested Ricki Wise II, 48, 3100 block of South LaFountain Street, in the 100 block of West Morgan Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:51 p.m., officers arrested Charles Dockerty, 34, 4400 block of South 00 East West, in the area of Apperson Way and Madison Street, on two Clinton County warrants, two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Tuesday, 12:01 a.m., officers arrested Kassie Stone, 45, Flora, in the area of Bell and Foster streets, on a charge of deception of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 2:17 a.m., officers arrested Seth Rupenthal, 33, Indianapolis, in the area of Barkdol and Bell streets, on a charge of possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 2:22 a.m., officers arrested Heather Stewart, 43, unknown address, in the area of Barkdol and Bell streets, on a charge of possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony.
