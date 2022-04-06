Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 2 a.m., deputies arrested Andrea Saylor, 21, 1900 block of South Park Road, in the area of LaFountain Street and Marilyn Court, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Heather M. Shook, 40, homeless, at the Howard County Jail, on two warrants for dealing cocaine.
Monday, 12:50 p.m., deputies arrested Brenda Kay Ballard, 51, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:38 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher C. Wooten, 28, 25500 block of Wickersham Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for public indecency.
Tuesday, 3:44 p.m., officers arrested Ross Winegardner, 32, unknown address, in the 900 block of East Elm Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 10:52 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Ruelas, 30, Sharpsville, in the area of Witherspoon Drive and Jefferson Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:46 a.m., officers arrested William Cavins Jr., 45, Wabash, in the 1700 block of North Lindsay Street, on a Fulton County warrant.
Wednesday, 3:45 a.m., officers arrested Robert Buono, 67, 2400 block of North Washington in the area of Gano Street and Apperson Way, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Saturday, 1:40 a.m., deputies arrested Caleb Fenstermaker, 34, Rochester, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 2:05 a.m., officers arrested Brandin Hoyt, 46, 3400 block of West Indiana 218, Peru, on a warrant for body attachment.
Saturday, 2:13 a.m., officers arrested Rodnie Stone, 38, unknown address, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 3:42 a.m., deputies arrested Leah Taylor, 40, Bunker Hill, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 4:10 a.m., officers arrested Travis Dunn, 35, 500 block of East Sixth Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 4:59 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Draving, 47, 10 block of Jean Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 5:40 p.m., deputies arrested Nathan Walter, 38, 1000 block of West Canal Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 10:38 p.m., deputies arrested William Hudson, 39, 43000 block of Keesler Court, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Sunday, 7:34 p.m., deputies arrested Ethan Sampson, 24, 2300 block of South 300 West, Peru, on a Hamilton County warrant.
Sunday, 9:09 p.m., deputies arrested Korate Fox, 24, Kokomo, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Sunday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Hugo Sanchez, 35, Indianapolis, on a Marion County warrant.
Tipton County
Arrests
Sunday, 8:44 p.m., deputies arrested Darius M. Brown, 32, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 9:36 p.m., officers arrested Lynn M. Roberts, 48, Kokomo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Tuesday, 3:20 p.m., deputies arrested Deiontre R. Taylor, 26, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 3:20 p.m., deputies arrested Danielle A. Thomas, 33, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3:26 a.m., deputies arrested Aguila A. Binion, 20, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.