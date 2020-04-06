Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 2:14 p.m., deputies arrested Jade Natividad Chavez, 27, 1000 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 2:53 p.m., deputies arrested Raeanna Lynn Marcrum, 43, Elwood, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 4:23 p.m., officers arrested Russell McCoy, 26, 1000 block of South Elizabeth Street, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 4:50 p.m., officers arrested Mario Liali, 32, 2200 block of Westdale Court, in the 500 block of East Alto Road, on charges of auto theft, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, and theft, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 7:57 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Myers, 40, 2200 block of King Street, in the 500 block of Albany Drive, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:30 p.m., officers arrested Justin McCartney, 39, Lafayette, in the 600 block of South Bell Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 11:18 p.m., officers arrested Jeremiah Jarvis, 34, 600 block of Bradford Circle, in the 200 block of Rainbow Circle, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:16 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Riggle, 35, Galveston, in the 1900 block of West Havens Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Saturday, 7:11 p.m., officers arrested Ryan Smith, 41, 1000 block of East Richmond Street, in the 1300 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Saturday, 10:20 p.m., officers arrested Vashti Dillon, 41, 3400 block of Tally Ho Drive, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:40 p.m., officers arrested Teagen Smith, 28, 200 block of South Dixon Road, in the 2500 block of Shannon Lane, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:01 a.m., officers arrested Ronald Miller, 52, 1100 block of South Main Street, in the 1000 block of South Home Avenue, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 10:11 p.m., officers arrested Holly Spin, 32, 400 block of East Main Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 10:55 p.m., deputies arrested Tino Moreno, 47, 2600 block of Capehart Avenue, Peru, on a charge of intimidation with a deadly weapon.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 8 a.m., officers arrested Jochua N. Wolverton, 40, Tipton, on a charge of domestic battery.
Thursday, 3:53 p.m., officers arrested Joseph S. Duvall, 20, Atlanta, on charges of robbery, battery with a moderate injury, assisting a criminal, violation of a local travel advisory and conspiracy.
Saturday, 1:44 a.m., deputies arrested Lindsey C. Jannings, 33, Elwood, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Saturday, 9:46 p.m., deputies arrested Derek M. Dane, 33, Tipton, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.