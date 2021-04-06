Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Tasha M. Guarin, 31, homeless, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Jordan Taylor Dils, 24, Wabash, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Delvon Jones, 30, Marion, at the HCJ, on a warrant for contempt of court.
Thursday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Ronald Wayne Ballard, 37, Greentown, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft.
Thursday, 5:39 p.m., deputies arrested Casie Sage, 24, 700 block of East Dixon Street, at the same location, on a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 6:46 p.m., deputies arrested Sarah Lee Anna Allison, 34, 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, in the area of Markland Avenue and Washington Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 10:05 p.m., deputies arrested Brandi N. Paul, 35, 2300 block of North Ohio Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 10:10 p.m., deputies arrested Nathaniel Argorn Long, 38, 100 block of South Buckeye Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 10:16 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary Leland Miller, 24, 3400 block of Albright Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 10:23 p.m., deputies arrested Chase Alexander Williams, 20, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Friday, 4:36 a.m., officers arrested Bruce Liggin Jr., 29, 1000 block of North Bell Street, in the area of State and Delphos streets, on a Cass County warrant.
Saturday, 12:07 a.m., officers arrested Jesse Duncan, 46, 700 block of Menomonee Court, at the same location, on a warrant for possession.
Saturday, 1:50 a.m., officers arrested Nathan Ferguson, 35, 5200 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Saturday, 1:29 p.m., officers arrested Michael Jones, 37, 200 block of Ariel Court, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:06 p.m., deputies arrested Rebekkah L. Robinson, 38, 500 block of Crystal Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Plate Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:30 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Charles Taylor, 32, 1400 block of East Madison Street, in the 900 block of Live Oak Court, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Sunday, 1:23 p.m., officers arrested Jonathan Mosley, 23, 3000 block of South 100 East, in the area of Alto Road and Indiana 931, on a warrant for possession of marijuana and charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4 a.m., officers arrested Steven Bugher, 42, 600 block of East Walnut Street, in the area of West North and North LaFountain streets, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Sunday, 5:01 a.m., deputies arrested Erica Hill, 31, Marion, in the area of 100 North and 1350 East, on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:47 a.m., officers arrested Breonna Lacey, 25, 600 block of Elk Drive, in the area of South Apperson Way and East Vaile Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:53 p.m., officers arrested Doyle Wilson, 49, 1700 block of North Main Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 5:56 p.m., officers arrested Edwin Butler, 41, Lafayette, in the 900 block of West Defenbaugh Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 8:59 p.m., officers arrested Keith Exmeyer, 38, unknown address, in the 1500 block of North Faith Road, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:08 p.m., officers arrested Adam Jones, 27, 2700 block of North Locke Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Monday, 1:05 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Sagarsee 40, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 9:40 p.m., officers arrested James Hawkins, 26, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 200 block of South U.S. 31, on a Marion County warrant.
Monday, 11:23 p.m., officers arrested Troy Long, 42, Greentown, in the area of East Vaile Avenue and South Bell Street, on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 12:40 a.m., officers arrested Jimmy Niemi, 41, Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the area of North Buckeye and West Mulberry streets, on a Miami County warrant and a warrant for failure to appear, as well as a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:25 a.m., officers arrested Charles Dunmore, 57, 400 block of North Webster Street, in the 200 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:30 a.m., officers arrested Patrick Clark, 50, 5500 block of Longbow Drive, in the 200 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 11:53 a.m., officers arrested Nasir Patterson, 19, 40 block of Wycombe Drive, Peru, on two charges of resisting law enforcement and a single charge of domestic battery.
Friday, 7:31 p.m., deputies arrested Armoni Finch, 19, South Bend, on charges of possession of a firearm without a license and possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 2:50 a.m., deputies arrested Jonathan Copestick, 40, 2400 block of South Wallick Road, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and interference in reporting a crime.
Saturday, 6:33 p.m., officers arrested Karen Shell, 33, 200 block of Adams Avenue, Peru, on a charge of public intoxication.
Saturday, 10:53 p.m., officers arrested Thomas Thorn, 34, Rochester, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 1:45 a.m., officers arrested Brittany Kellogg, 34, Kokomo, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Sunday, 2:09 a.m., officers arrested Francisco Torres, 25, 1200 block of Chanute Avenue, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 4:29 p.m., officers arrested John Keal, 47, Converse, on a Jackson County warrant.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Zachary K. Clevinger, 24, West Lafayette, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 8:08 p.m., officers arrested 8:08 p.m., Tracey J. Sexton, 48, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 3:28 a.m., deputies arrested Mackenzie L. Rust, 24, Indianapolis, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana.
Sunday, 5:53 a.m., officers arrested Shane Turner, 33, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
Monday, 11:15 a.m., deputies arrested Lora M. Kinney, 36, Marion, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.