Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 12:25 a.m., deputies arrested Sabrina Lorene Gravely, 49, 600 block of North 750 West, in Greentown, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 12:25 a.m., deputies arrested Luno Ray Shifflett, 55, Greentown, in Greentown, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 9:32 a.m., deputies arrested Dennis Benson, 34, Robbins, Illinois, at the Howard County Courthouse, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 9:52 a.m., deputies arrested Janell Shawntae Ahnert, 31, 400 block of Goode Avenue, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Tuesday, 9:53 a.m., deputies arrested Dionel Orta Escalona, 37, 500 block of West Taylor Street, at Howard County Work Release, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Tuesday, 10:10 a.m., deputies arrested Desmond Darrell Gibson, 33, 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, at the HCC, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Tuesday, 6:42 p.m., deputies arrested Russell L. Fouch, 56, 600 block of Marsha Court, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 6:46 p.m., deputies arrested Kenneth Daniel Kail, 50, Peru, in the 600 block of Marsha Court, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 8:45 p.m., deputies arrested Donald Nathan Wyant, 49, 1100 block of South Bell Street, in the area of Sycamore and Ohio streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:31 p.m., deputies arrested Arianna M. Dunham, 30, 1300 block of South Waugh Street, in the 2600 block of West 600 North, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 11:45 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Lee Day, 35, 200 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of North Street and Apperson Way, on a warrant for auto theft and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 9:03 a.m., officers arrested Earl Crook, 29, 2400 block of North Calumet Street, in the 1000 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of snipping-inhaling toxic vapors and public intoxication by drugs, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 9:21 a.m., officers arrested Colton Hipsher, 27, 700 block of South Market Street, at the same location, on charges of false informing, resisting law enforcement and placement to 911 calls prohibited, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 3:46 p.m., officers arrested Phillip Ratcliff, 42, Bringhurst, in the area of Albright and Lincoln roads, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, deception-legend drug, a Level 6 felony, criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:26 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Bashore, 42, 3200 block of Frances Lane, in the 2900 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:47 p.m., officers arrested Jeff Hoover, 52, 2000 block of North Buckeye Street, in the 100 block of East North Street, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:55 p.m., officers arrested Shane Richardson, 31, 600 block of Rainbow Circle, at the same location, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, confinement, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:27 a.m., officers arrested Kyle Haner, 23, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, in the 1000 block of Touby Pike, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:37 a.m., officers arrested Diane Grove, 32, 3100 block of North Washington Street, in the 1300 block of East Morgan Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:53 a.m., officers arrested Darrell Hall, 30, Bunker Hill, in the 100 block of East North Street, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe and a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 2:55 a.m., officers arrested Corey Hoover, 27, homeless, in the 100 block of East North Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, both Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 3:35 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas Hall, 40, 800 block of North Morrison Street, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on charges of theft by shoplifting, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 5:50 p.m., officers arrested David Rivera, 19, 6200 block of North Meridian Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
