Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 1:11 a.m., deputies arrested Daniel William Marion, 41, 1000 block of South Leeds Street, in the 600 block of East North Street, on a charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Sherman Lee Washington, 23, Dekalb, Illinois, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a Clinton County hold.
Monday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob Logan Beck, 30, 800 block of East Vaile Avenue, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for probation violation and a warrant for theft.
Monday, 4:49 p.m., deputies arrested Quaneesha C. Patterson, 27, 1400 block of East Madison Street, at the HCC, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Wednesday, 3:50 a.m., officers arrested Alexzander Castillo, 21, 1800 block of Columbus Boulevard, in the area of West Markland and South Indiana avenues, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4 a.m., officers arrested Brandon White, 30, 700 block of North Dixon Road, in the area of South Dixon Road and West Boulevard Street, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a scheduled substance and operating without ever obtaining a license, all misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 2:40 p.m., deputies arrested Johnny Learned, 20, Wabash, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:27 p.m., deputies arrested Larry Peoples, 49, 30 block of Albert Street, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Monday, 4:45 p.m., officers arrested Sharon Bowen, 50, 600 block of Apache Drive, Peru, on charges of resisting law enforcement, battery on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.
Monday, 6:10 p.m., deputies arrested Jerika Sluss, 31, 1100 block of Barkdale Avenue, Peru, on charges of official misconduct and trafficking with an inmate.
Tuesday, 2:34 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Mosley, 23, 700 block of Madison Avenue, Peru, on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 1:20 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica Kay, 31, 400 block of Jackson Street, Peru, on a charge of non-support of a dependent child.
Tuesday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Carrie Maxwell, 28, 9200 block of North Miami Street, Peru, on a bond revocation.
Tuesday, 4:43 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Roach, 38, Amboy, on charges of battery with bodily injury and criminal mischief.
Tuesday, 11:13 p.m., officers arrested Sullie Livingston, 21, Anderson, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and carrying a handgun without a license.
Tuesday, 11:13 p.m., officers arrested Conor Cunningham, 20, Anderson, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
