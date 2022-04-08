Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 8:42 a.m., deputies arrested Charles Robert Dockerty, 34, 4400 block of South 00 East West, at the Howard County Jail, on a Clinton County hold, a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Charles Linder, 35, Lafayette, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3:56 p.m., deputies arrested Emily Nicole Bowlin, 31, 900 block of North McCann Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 4:11 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher R. Barnett, 49, 600 block of South Webster Street, at the same location, on a Clinton County hold.
Wednesday, 4:54 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Lee Wyrick, 38, 900 block of West Lincoln Road, at the same location, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Wednesday, 6:14 p.m., deputies arrested Scott Hoover, 30, Forest, in the 5500 block of North 00 East West, on a warrant for conversion.
Wednesday, 6:22 p.m., deputies arrested Gavin Christopher Seals, 23, 900 block of Brentwood Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
Thursday, 10:10 a.m., officers arrested Mitchell Wyant, 33, 2200 block of North Bell Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 4:56 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Adams, 29, 1900 block of South Park Road, in the 900 block of East Lordeman Street, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:55 p.m., officers arrested Kayla Miller, 29, 2000 block of South Goyer Road, at the same location, on a Miami County warrant.
Thursday, 7:15 p.m., officers arrested Drew Hewitt, 41, 400 block of North Main Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Bell Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 8:18 p.m., officers arrested Corey Williams, 44, 500 block of East Vaile Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Thursday, 11:21 p.m., officers arrested Chris Smith, 26, 1000 block of Brookhaven Court, in the area of Main and Walnut streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:42 p.m., officers arrested Tiffany Ice, 30, 400 block of South Armstrong Street, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft by shoplifting, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:50 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Roberts, 34, 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, in the 2300 block of South Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft by shoplifting, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:05 a.m., officers arrested Timothy Douglas, 47, 3100 block of Matthew Drive, in the area of Sycamore Street and Kingston Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 3:18 a.m., officers arrested Patrick Barlow, 43, 100 block of Berkley Road, in the area of Berkley Road and Sycamore Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 11:50 a.m., officers arrested Kelly Grider, 45, Bunker Hill, on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and obstruction.
Wednesday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Deja Scott, 25, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 8:55 p.m., deputies arrested Dustin Rutherford, 23, Kokomo, on a Howard County warrant and charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 9:32 p.m., officers arrested Daniel Emery, 54, 100 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Wednesday, 9:37 p.m., officers arrested Nicole Soos, 34, 100 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, obstruction and possession of marijuana.
Thursday, 1:56 a.m., officers arrested Christina Gilmore, 38, Tyner, on a Fulton County warrant and charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and identity deception.
Thursday, 10:45 a.m., deputies arrested Brittany Hedrick, 29, 200 block of West Ninth Street, Peru, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 12:43 p.m., officers arrested Michael Hauser, 63, 100 block of Cory Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation and a charge of being a habitual traffic violator.
Thursday, 1:45 p.m., deputies arrested Cartas Booker, 41, Logansport, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Thursday, 11:05 p.m., officers arrested DaViontae Gulledge, 25, Clarksville, Tennessee, on an out-of-state warrant.
Friday, 1:06 a.m., deputies arrested Dale Sunday, 55, Miami, on a charge of criminal recklessness with a firearm.
