Arrests
Tuesday, 11:05 a.m., deputies arrested Amanda Waldmann, 38, 400 block of West North Street, in the 200 block of South 00 East West, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:05 a.m., deputies arrested Juan Ayala, 39, Peru, in the 200 block of 00 East West, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:05 a.m., deputies arrested James Kyle Dean, 29, Georgetown, Texas, in the 200 block of South 00 East West, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:20 a.m., deputies arrested Stephen John Dorsey, 47, Indianapolis, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Tuesday, 1:49 p.m., deputies arrested Devin Rhys Marshay Rice, 28, Schaumberg, Illinois, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child.
Tuesday, 8:54 p.m., deputies arrested Cody Allen Sites, 31, 900 block of West Jackson Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for escape.
Tuesday, 9:06 p.m., deputies arrested Wesley Cole Spires, 32, 800 block of South Brandon Street, in the area of Purdum and Virginia streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:22 a.m., officers arrested Shaun Thieke, 32, 1600 block of South Market Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 1:55 p.m., officers arrested Donnie Reynolds, 42, 300 block of East Carter Street, in the 700 block of South Main Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:11 p.m., officers arrested Lajonta Hall, 40, 900 block of East Havens Street, in the area of Monroe and Delphos streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:16 p.m., officers arrested Danny Wallace, 61, 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of North Bell and East Madison streets, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:56 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany L. Young, 31, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
