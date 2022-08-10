Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 1:09 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew M. Acello, 35, 400 block of North Philips Street, in the area of Monroe and Washington streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:05 a.m., deputies arrested Zachary Zenas Scott Gunter, 35, Gas City, in the area of Jefferson Street and Ruddell Drive, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 12:49 p.m., deputies arrested Nicole Dianne Williams, 49, 400 block of Bradford Circle, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Monday, 4:20 p.m., deputies arrested Arnold Darnell Malone, 58, 1000 block of East Taylor Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for rape.
Monday, 7:53 p.m., deputies arrested Taylor Koon, 27, 300 block of East Taylor Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 8:06 a.m., officers arrested Theo Thomas, 36, homeless, in the 1100 block of South Main Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:12 a.m., officers arrested Shannon Unger, 47, 1100 block of South Main Street, at the same location, on charges of false informing and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 4:39 p.m., officers arrested Jeremiah Plake, 44, Delphi, in the area of Washington and Superior streets, on a warrant for battery.
Tuesday, 8:51 p.m., officers arrested Tone Maitlen, 36, 700 block of South Webster Stret, at the same location, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, and battery, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:16 p.m., officers arrested Donnie Reynolds, 44, 400 block of Bradford Circle, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 11:54 p.m., officers arrested Hareem Burnett, 25, 900 block of West Virginia Avenue, in the area of Witherspoon Drive and Jefferson Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:20 a.m., officers arrested Nikolas Johnston, 30, 1000 block of West Sycamore Street, in the area of Witherspoon Drive and Jefferson Street, on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony.
Wednesday, 1:40 a.m., officers arrested Daniel Cain, 38, 500 block of Bradford Drive, in the area of Gano Street and Apperson Way, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Saturday, 2:31 a.m., deputies arrested Jayme Warner, 27, Logansport, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 7:39 p.m., deputies arrested Hayden Wilson, 29, homeless, on a Cass County warrant.
Sunday, 6:47 p.m., officers arrested William Wolf, 47, 20 block of Boulevard Street, Peru, on charges of battery, resisting law enforcement and intimidation.
Tipton County
Arrests
Sunday, 6:45 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda K. Pennington, 33, Tennyson, on a warrant for failure to appear.
