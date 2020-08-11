Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:10 a.m., deputies arrested Jabrean Woodard, 22, 900 block of East Jefferson Street, in the area of Sycamore and McCann streets, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:13 a.m., deputies arrested Haley M. Payne, 23, Peru, in the area of Sycamore and McCann streets, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 9:37 a.m., deputies arrested Cody Lee Lindemeyer, 24, La Paz, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 11:56 a.m., deputies arrested Ashley Nicole Bagwell, 34, 2800 block of North Waugh Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Heather R. VanMeter, 41, 600 block of West North Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 8:45 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Odell Keefer, 28, 400 block of South Armstrong Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 8:47 a.m., officers arrested Boyd Long, 31, 600 block of West State Street, in the 300 block of South Main Street, on a warrant for theft.
Thursday, 1:41 p.m., officers arrested Mario Liali, 32, 2200 block of Westdale Court, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on charges of trespass and theft, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 3:45 p.m., officers arrested Ronnie Bradfield, 34, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Thursday, 4:46 p.m., deputies arrested Tycie Ann Simpson, 45, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Thursday, 5 p.m., deputies arrested Sergio Zambrano, 30, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 7:22 p.m., deputies arrested Shane G. Craig, 46, unknown address, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 7:26 p.m., deputies arrested Jonathan Crawford Stollings, 32, 900 block of South 400 East, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 7:28 p.m., deputies arrested Keeshum Adarryll Woodard, 23, 900 block of East Jefferson Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Thursday, 11:21 p.m., officers arrested Marlo Campbell, 42, Chicago, in the area of Calumet and Taylor streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement and refusal to identify, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 12:26 a.m., officers arrested Elaisha Fowler, 19, 3700 block of West 500 North, in the area of Ohio and Monroe streets, on charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:44 a.m., officers arrested Hoyle Marshall, 31, 200 block of North Wabash Avenue, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age and domestic battery causing bodily injury, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 2:23 a.m., officers arrested Stephshawn Simpton, 35, 1600 block of Home Avenue, in the area of North and Philips streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 3 a.m., officers arrested Jacob Petty, 33, Scottsburg, in the 400 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 1:59 a.m., deputies arrested Daniesha Oliver, 26, 300 block of East Washington Street, Peru, on two charges of battery.
Thursday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Natasha Jones, 28, South Bend, on a charge of assisting a criminal.
Thursday, 1:45 p.m., deputies arrested Chase Williams, 19, 100 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Devlin Greene, 27, 100 block of South Park Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Joyce Honeycutt, 35, Wabash, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of possession of a syringe.
Thursday, 2:47 p.m., officers arrested Marilyn Randolph, 57, 100 block of East Canal Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 4:28 p.m., officers arrested Steven Swinford, 58, 100 block of East Canal Street, Peru, on a charge of battery with bodily injury.
Thursday, 5:58 p.m., officers arrested Darla Wilson, 43, homeless, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Sunday, 6:23 p.m., officers arrested Kameron Butler, 25, South Bend, on a Michigan warrant.
Sunday, 8:02 p.m., officers arrested Dezmalik Cannon, 48, Kokomo, on a charge of driving while suspended.
Sunday, 9:56 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Burnett, 43, Converse, on a charge of failure to appear.
Sunday, 10:33 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Arona, 34, Griffith, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 11:17 p.m., deputies arrested Shelby L. Williams, 28, Windfall, on a Grant County warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 6:11 p.m., officers arrested Cortney S. Widner, 31, Tipton, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and operating without financial responsibility.
Sunday, 5:24 a.m., deputies arrested Patrick T. Sweet, 29, Elwood, on charges of damage to personal property and intimidation.
Monday, 12:46 a.m., deputies arrested Allan V. Marshall Jr., 31, Indianapolis, on charges of reckless driving at an unreasonable speed and possession of a handgun without a license.
Commented
