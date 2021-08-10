Howard County
Thursday, 2:55 a.m., deputies arrested Crystal Lynn Whipple, 31, 1900 block of South 400 West, at the same location, on three warrants for operating while intoxicated-endangerment and a warrant for operating a vehicle with a scheduled or controlled substance.
Thursday, 3:08 a.m., deputies arrested James Nike Ringley, 28, 2400 block of Pinehurst Drive, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for theft.
Thursday, 8:20 a.m., deputies arrested Timothy Wayne Vonogden, 26, 2100 block of North Washington Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Thursday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Derrik W. Ailor, 38, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 9:45 a.m., deputies arrested Tiffany Nikia Davis, 27, 600 block of West Taylor Street, in the 300 block of East Sycamore Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 1:45 p.m., deputies arrested Adriane Lamont Burr, 33, 2300 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 2300 block of West Jefferson Street, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Derek A. Gilbert, 32, homeless, in the 700 block of South McCann Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Autumn Brecez Jones, 26, 2300 block of Tam-O-Shanter Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Thursday, 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Arianna Michelle Jones, 22, 2300 block of Tam-O-Shanter Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Thursday, 5:02 p.m., deputies arrested Brianna Leigh Hagelskamp, 28, 700 block of West Lincoln Road, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 10:32 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Lee McCall, 32, 1000 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 10:34 p.m., deputies arrested Jake Edward Williams, 35, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Friday, 1:10 a.m., deputies arrested Lisa Leanne Garmon, 42, Elwood, in the 9000 block of East 00 North South, on a warrant for attachment.
Friday, 1:14 a.m., deputies arrested Brenton Todd Ferguson, 35, 900 block of East Sycamore Street, in the area of Jefferson and Washington streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:03 a.m., deputies arrested Angela Marie Heffner, 38, Peru, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 9:50 a.m., deputies arrested Joel Bryant O’Bannon, 29, 2600 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery on a person less than 14, a warrant for intimidation and a warrant for domestic battery in the presence of a person less than 16.
Friday, 2:05 p.m., deputies arrested Eric Shane Sisk, 35, 700 block of West Lincoln Road, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Friday, 2:51 p.m., officers arrested Leslie Marr, 38, 2800 block of North Locke Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Friday, 3:49 p.m., officers arrested Danny Wood Jr., 34, 1800 block of North McCann Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 6:15 p.m., officers arrested Johnathon Thompson, 29, homeless, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a charge of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 7:37 p.m., deputies arrested Triston Onvy Bryant, 43, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Friday, 7:44 p.m., officers arrested Zachary Bowlin, 33, 1100 block of South Wabash Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for body attachment.
Friday, 9:13 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Calvert, 30, Marion, in the 2000 block of North Market Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:49 p.m., officers arrested Sean Moss, 48, 500 block of South 900 East, in the 2000 block of South Reed Road, on an Iowa warrant.
Saturday, 12:05 a.m., officers arrested Jakob Plake, 26, 700 block of South Union Street, in the area of Taylor Street and Longview Drive, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:57 a.m., officers arrested Jimmy Reyes, 53, 1900 block of South Park Road, in the 500 block of Albany Drive, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:32 p.m., officers arrested Brenna Beauchamp, 27, Peru, in the 2400 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:50 p.m., officers arrested Ricardo McGhee, 32, 1200 block of North LaFountain Street, in the 2000 block of North Purdum Street, on charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony; pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:13 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Lawson, 25, 600 block of Marsha Court, at the same location, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:14 p.m., officers arrested Mikila Certain, 21, Walton, in the 600 block of Marsha Court, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:13 a.m., officers arrested Joseph Castillo, 48, 4500 block of East 00 North South, in the 5100 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:17 a.m., officers arrested Charles Amos, 44, 1800 block of West Carter Street, at the same location, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:20 a.m., officers arrested Vernon Holland, 26, 1900 block of Creekstone Drive, in the area of Markland and Courtland avenues, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:33 p.m., officers arrested Ashton Sokol, 19, 2400 block of Baxter Road, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:05 p.m., deputies arrested Oscar Mitchell White, 43, 1100 block of Brentwood Drive, in the area of Dixon Road and Westdale Court, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:46 p.m., officers arrested Samuel Russell, 48, 700 block of South Brandon Street, in the area of Fischer and Washington streets, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Monday, 12:25 a.m., officers arrested Keesha Pigg, 25, 800 block of East Gerhart Street, in the 800 block of East Dixon Street, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:51 p.m., officers arrested Yehoshaphat Green, 32, 200 block of North Philips Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 10:40 p.m., officers arrested Domasannekus Nix, 31, 1300 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of North Delphos and East Taylor streets, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Monday, 11:02 p.m., officers arrested Larry Cross Jr., 56, 800 block of South Plate Street, in the area of South Plate Street and East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 1:25 a.m., officers arrested Lacey Campbell, 32, 2300 block of Carmelita Boulevard, at the same location, on charges of false informing and unlawful use of 911 service, both misdemeanors.
Miami County
Friday, 9:45 a.m., officers arrested Thomas Brockway, 64, Alma, Michigan, on two charges of child molestation.
Friday, 2:15 p.m., officers arrested Montae Reed, 27, Kokomo, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 5:15 p.m., officers arrested Rodney Shaver, 26, 300 block of East Fifth Street, Peru, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday, 7:16 p.m., officers arrested Patrick Pogue, 46, Kokomo, on a warrant for domestic battery, residential entry and criminal mischief.
Monday, 2:15 a.m., deputies arrested Colby Troxell, 34, Marion, on charges of intimidation, burglary with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a firearm and pointing a firearm.
Monday, 2:50 a.m., deputies arrested Hunter Tischler, 23, Avon, on a violation of probation.
Tipton County
Friday, 11:36 p.m., deputies arrested Lisa D. Sparks, 59, Kempton, on a charge of domestic battery.
Friday, 11:53 p.m., deputies arrested James R. Sparks, 61, Kempton, on a charge of domestic battery.
Sunday, 1:15 a.m., deputies arrested Mark A. Marschke, 47, Goldsmith, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a legend drug.
Monday, 9:41 a.m., deputies arrested Robert M. Perez, 32, Indianapolis, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license.
Monday, 3:18 p.m., deputies arrested Kain A. Burthay, 29, Kokomo, on a warrant for violation of probation.
