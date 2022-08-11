Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Davion Nakwon Allen, 21, Lafayette, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior conviction and a warrant for possession of a handgun without a license.
Tuesday, 12:20 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremy Craig Packer, 31, Fort Wayne, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to comply with community service.
Tuesday, 1:42 p.m., deputies arrested Shelley Anne Minniear, 48, 5300 block of Algonquin Trail, at the same location, on two charges of possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies, and two charges of possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 3:55 p.m., deputies arrested Taylor Danielle Gallien, 25, Lafayette, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 4:20 p.m., deputies arrested Breann Nicole McCorkle, 38, homeless, in the 1400 block of South Buckeye Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 4:50 p.m., deputies arrested Cole R. Lane, 29, 1800 block of West Carter Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 5:11 p.m., deputies arrested Kyrstin M. Duke, 22, 1700 block of North Indiana Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for probation violation.
Tuesday, 5:19 p.m., deputies arrested Curt Daniel Beck, 36, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance with in-home detention.
Tuesday, 5:40 p.m., deputies arrested Kennie Joe Atkins, 46, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 8:54 p.m., deputies arrested Corey Waddups, 33, Logansport, in the area of Washington and North streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:33 p.m., deputies arrested Billy Joe Bozeman, 44, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the 800 block of North 500 East, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:34 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Moore, 33, 700 block of North Philips Street, in the 700 block of East Morgan Street, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 6:54 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Irvin, 52, 3300 block of Weathered Rock Circle, in the 400 block of North Market Street, on a warrant for public intoxication.
Wednesday, 7:06 p.m., officers arrested Paul Nerriett, 37, unknown address, in the 200 block of South 00 East West, on a Madison County warrant.
Thursday, 12:10 a.m., officers arrested Matthew Cottingham, 36, 100 block of West Markland Avenue, in the 200 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear.
Thursday, 2:59 a.m., officers arrested Blake Williamson, 18, 11400 block of West 350 North, in the area of Main and Jefferson streets, on a charge of minor consumption of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3 a.m., officers arrested David Luis, 18, 900 block of East Madison Street, in the area of Main and Jefferson streets, on charges of altered gun identification, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and minor consumption of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.