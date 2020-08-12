Arrests
Friday, 12:06 p.m., officers arrested Amina Bancroft, 25, 1800 block of West Vaile Avenue, in the area of Cooper Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:55 p.m., officers arrested Kasey Hubbard, 31, 1200 block of East Wheeler Street, in the 300 block of East Broadway Street, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:07 p.m., officers arrested Thomas Offutt, 47, 2600 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Purdum and Morgan streets, on charges of possession of a handgun without a license, possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 3:20 p.m., officers arrested Mary Haymon, 44, 1900 block of North Bell Street, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:36 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Paulson, 38, 12900 block of South U.S. 31, in the area of Walnut Street and Apperson Way, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, domestic battery with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, intimidation, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6:10 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Myers, 40, 2200 block of King Street, in the area of Taylor and Ohio streets, on a warrant for criminal trespass, a warrant for residential entry, a warrant for dealing methamphetamine, a warrant for criminal mischief and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, as well as charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6:40 p.m., officers arrested Donald Wyant, 48, 1800 block of North Webster Street, in the 1100 block of South Apperson Way, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 7:10 p.m., officers arrested Summer Hill, 40, 600 block of South Bell Street, in the 1400 block of Home Avenue, on a warrant for probation violation.
Friday, 8:07 p.m., officers arrested Michael Fortenberry, 22, unknown address, in the 500 block of Southlea Drive, on charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:10 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer O’Neal, 38, Lafayette, in the 400 block of North Calumet Street, on a warrant for auto theft, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for paraphernalia and a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Friday, 10:52 p.m., officers arrested Ronald Abney, 60, 2500 block of North Bell Street, in the area of Taylor Street and Apperson Way, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Smith, 38, 700 block of South Market Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:45 p.m., officers arrested Olivia Sutera, 22, 1000 block of South Purdum Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:01 a.m., officers arrested Daniel Adams-Cardwell, 30, 2400 block of North Ohio Street, in the area of Morgan Street and Indiana 931, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested James Pearcy, 19, 700 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the 700 block of North Main Street, on charges of possession of alcohol by a minor, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 1:59 a.m., officers arrested Scot McCoy, 21, 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 100 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:04 a.m., officers arrested Terell Barber, 25, 3000 block of South 100 East, in the 200 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for auto theft, a warrant for battery, a warrant for theft and a warrant for residential entry, as well as a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:15 a.m.., officers arrested Katherine Hunter, 39, Peru, in the 1200 block of East Carter Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:31 a.m., officers arrested Mark Turner, 55, 1900 block of Creekstone Drive, in the 1200 block of East Carter Street, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:37 p.m., officers arrested Jordan McCarty, 30, 1300 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the 100 block of North Ohio Street, on a warrant for possession of a syringe.
Saturday, 8:29 p.m., officers arrested Chase Brankle, 28, 13500 block of Clover Court, in the area of Boulevard Street and Indiana 931, on two Miami County warrants and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, as well as charges of possession of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:39 p.m., officers arrested Daryl Logan, 34, homeless, in the area of Apperson Way and Superior Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:40 p.m., officers arrested Melanie Dively, 25, Anderson, in the 900 block of East Monroe Street, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11 p.m., officers arrested Bayleigh Schell, 18, Logansport, in the area of Mulberry Street and Longview Drive, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:04 p.m., officers arrested Michael Duncan, 22, Logansport, in the area of Mulberry Street and Longview Drive, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:15 a.m., officers arrested Clifford Faucher III, 57, 1200 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of Taylor and Philips streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:16 a.m., officers arrested Brian Nation, 49, 600 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of Jefferson and Webster streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 1:58 a.m., officers arrested Raymond Balentine, 57, 1100 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the area of Madison Street and Wabash Avenue, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4:05 a.m., officers arrested Alaina Rice, 25, 900 block of North Jay Street, in the area of Madison and Purdum streets, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 2:35 p.m., officers arrested Harley Scott, 26, Peru, in the 800 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a Cass County warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for conversion.
Sunday, 8 p.m., officers arrested Paige Turley, 29, 500 block of North Apperson Way, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 8:46 p.m., officers arrested Donald Neiderhiser, 21, 1000 block of North Leeds Street, in the 200 block of South Elizabeth Street, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony, and dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:18 p.m., officers arrested Amber Sparling, 37, 1800 block of Tam-O-Shanter Drive, in the 1200 block of South Locke Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 12:04 a.m., officers arrested Kinney Kinermon, 19, Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the 2400 block of Schick Drive, on charges of auto theft, a Level 6 felony, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:15 a.m., officers arrested Alex Radulovic, 22, Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the 2400 block of Schick Drive, on charges of auto theft, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:40 a.m., officers arrested Michael Kemp, 23, 400 block of East Harrison Street, at the same location, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:40 a.m., officers arrested Darrell Hall, 28, Bunker Hill, in the 1000 block of West Havens Street, on a charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 3:57 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Bagwell, 35, 700 block of South Market Street, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 4:26 p.m., officers arrested Nicholas Johnson, 34, Burlington, in Locke and Elm streets, on a Miami County warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Monday, 7:24 p.m., officers arrested Robert Cox, 27, homeless, in the 600 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Monday, 11:35 p.m., officers arrested Daryl Logan, 34, homeless, in the 1500 block of South Dixon Road, on charges of indecent exposure and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 2:43 a.m., officers arrested Caleb Carpenter, 21, 4100 block of East 00 North South, at the same location, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, all misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 11:15 a.m., deputies arrested Roderich Patterson, 24, Fort Wayne, on a charge of aggravated battery.
Friday, 4:52 p.m., officers arrested Jorden Prater, 28, Logansport, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 8:17 p.m., officers arrested Monique Lunde, 28, 300 block of East Jefferson Street, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Friday, 10:28 p.m., officers arrested James Elliott, 41, 100 block of East Riverside Drive, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Saturday, 1:43 p.m., officers arrested Justin Lees, homeless, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 9:26 p.m., officers arrested Michael Swavey, 37, 400 block of East Main Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 5:11 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer Hillsamer, 37, Converse, on charges of child solicitation and criminal trespass.
Sunday, 6:23 p.m., officers arrested Makayla Malkin, 23, Benton Harbor, Michigan, on a Fulton County warrant.
