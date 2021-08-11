Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 2:24 a.m., deputies arrested Melvin E. Jackson, 54, Indianapolis, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 9:41 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon R. Bledsoe, 41, 5600 block of West 400 South, at the HCJ, on a warrant for attachment.
Monday, 11:10 a.m., deputies arrested Brittany Leigh Black, 33, 2200 block of North Waugh Street, in the 1100 block of South Main Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, noon, deputies arrested Kevin Edward Stanley, 50, 900 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for assisting a criminal and a warrant for theft with a prior conviction.
Monday, 12:08 p.m., deputies arrested Larrell Joseph Alexander, 36, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Monday, 1:13 p.m., deputies arrested Charles A. Green, 50, 500 block of Salem Drive, at the same location, on a Tippecanoe County hold.
Monday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Austin Clay Calvert, 31, Marion, at the HCJ, on a warrant for attachment.
Monday, 2:01 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan Keith Bammerlin, 38, Greentown, in the 500 block of West Mulberry Street, on a Madison County hold.
Monday, 2:54 p.m., deputies arrested Mark Beasley, 39, 600 block of North Main Street, in the 5000 block of Wea Drive, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 3:52 p.m., deputies arrested Jose Grifaldo, 44, 600 block of East Superior Street, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on a warrant for probation violation.
Monday, 4:10 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany L. Mallory, 37, 2200 block of South 400 East, in the area of Plate and Hoffer streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:01 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffery Wayne Browning, 29, 600 block of South Berkley Road, in the area of Sycamore Street and Wildridge Drive, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke, as well as a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:04 p.m., deputies arrested Kimberly K. Houston, 47, 1100 block of South Calumet Street, in the area of Sycamore Street and Wildridge Drive, on charges of possession of marijuana with a prior conviction and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 8:34 p.m., deputies arrested Emily Nicole Bowlin, 30, 900 block of North McCann Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 8:57 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Wayne Woody, 40, 900 block of North 600 West, in Russiaville, on a Delaware County hold.
Tuesday, 12:09 p.m., officers arrested Randall Meyers, 61, 5700 block of Lance Drive, at the same location, on a Virginia warrant.
Tuesday, 1:49 p.m., officers arrested Cameron Crawford, 18, 600 block of South Washington Street, in the 2500 block of South Berkley Road, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:49 p.m., officers arrested Taylor Brod, 27, 1200 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the 100 block of North Main Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:48 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Johnson, 35, homeless, in the 500 block of East Sycamore Street, on charges of domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, interference in reporting a crime and invasion of privacy, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 12:50 a.m., officers arrested Kristin Lutz, 41, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, at the same location, on five Hamilton County warrants and a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:15 a.m., officers arrested Thomas Carrico, 49, 2100 block of South 300 East, in the area of Taylor and Lindsay streets, on a charge of auto theft, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 4:07 a.m., officers arrested Madison Canales, 25, 1100 block of North Korby Street, at the same location, on charges of battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:09 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Canales, 32, 1000 block of North Webster Street, in the 1100 block of North Korby Street, on charges of battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 10:13 a.m., deputies arrested Brianne Ellis, 24, 8500 block of East Canal Street, Peru, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and possession of a syringe.
Monday, 10:35 a.m., deputies arrested Sanchez Stephens, 33, Putnamville Correctional Facility, on a court order.
Monday, 12:40 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Tutrow, 26, Bloomington, on a violation of probation.
Monday, 5:40 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Lever, 30, 1000 block of North Lincoln Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Monday, 8:12 p.m., deputies arrested Denton Isaac, 18, 5800 block of South U.S. 31, Peru, on a Clark County hold.
Tuesday, 2:19 a.m., officers arrested Donitta Cody, 59, Linton, on charges of domestic battery and possession of marijuana.
Tuesday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Adams, 57, Buchanan, Michigan, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury and disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, 9:58 p.m., deputies arrested Tricia Clem, 36, Wabash, on a violation of probation.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:53 p.m., deputies arrested Eden P. Boggs, 22, Peru, on charges of unlawful possession of a syringe and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Wednesday, 3:23 a.m., deputies arrested Luke E. Allee, 24, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
