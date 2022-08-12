Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 2:35 a.m., deputies arrested Natasha Lashae King, 35, Marion, in the 3000 block of East 00 North South, on a charge of reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:05 a.m., deputies arrested Cody Dean Fuller, 29, Bunker Hill, at the Howard County Jail, on a court violation.
Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Scott Joe Lunsford, 45, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 1:02 p.m., deputies arrested James Pride, 57, 500 block of East North Street, in the area of Pleasant Drive, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:29 p.m., deputies arrested Thomas A. Bragg, 21, 1900 block of South Park Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 1:32 p.m., deputies arrested Anton L. Fewell, 19, 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Wednesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Katherine Elizabeth Tolley, 29, homeless, in the 1400 block of West 350 North, on a warrant for escape and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 2:24 p.m., deputies arrested Shelby Lynn Blackburn, 29, Sharpsville, in the 200 block of East Jefferson Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 7:18 p.m., deputies arrested Carl Edward Burton, 30, 900 block of South Waugh Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Thursday, 1:15 p.m., officers arrested Kinishia Alexander, 29, Marion, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 3:50 p.m., officers arrested Myong Crane, 61, 2300 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 600 block of North Dixon Road, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:04 p.m., officers arrested Leadrian Bennett, 27, 600 block of Bradford Circle, in the 900 block of North Jay Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 12:01 a.m., officers arrested Dajon Lewis, 24, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Lindsay and Jefferson streets, on a warrant for two counts of possession of marijuana and a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:47 a.m., officers arrested Douglas Franklin, 44, 5300 block of Long Bow Drive, in the area of Washington and King streets, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:14 a.m., officers arrested Deani Purvis, 56, 300 block of West King Street, in the area of Washington and King streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:16 a.m., officers arrested Richard Ford, 44, 1200 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the 100 block of West Monroe Street, on a warrant for violation of work release and charges of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and hit/skip, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 11:54 p.m., officers arrested George King, 69, 700 block of Bobtail Court, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Thursday, 4:55 a.m., deputies arrested Jared Clemons, 37, 1000 block of North 300 East, Peru, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 2:17 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Patterson, 29, 2500 block of Kelly Street, Peru, on a warrant for battery with bodily injury.
Thursday, 5:40 p.m., officers arrested Travis Spiecher, 36, Rochester, on two warrants for failure to appear and a charge of possession of marijuana.
Friday, 5:37 a.m., officers arrested Heath Farthing, 49, 60 block of Ewing Street, Peru, on charges of intimidation and pointing a firearm.
