Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 9:34 a.m., deputies arrested Rachel L. Yager, 41, 4900 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, in Flora, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob Brown Deichman, 41, Noblesville, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 5:10 p.m., deputies arrested Yvette Coleman, 55, 1300 block of East Alto Road, in the area of 400 South and 400 West, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5:20 p.m., deputies arrested Betty Lynn McClain, 50, 500 block of Salem Drive, in the 1900 block of North Courtland Avenue, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 12:42 p.m., officers arrested Rosa Banta, 21, Logansport, in the 1000 block of South Courtland Avenue, on charges of domestic battery committed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; domestic battery against a family member less than 14 with bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony; and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:47 p.m., officers arrested Nickalus Snay, 26, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Santa Fe Boulevard and Sycamore Street on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 3:32 p.m., officers arrested Rachelle Winchester, 48, 300 block of Rainbow Circle, in the 1600 block of East Boulevard Street, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; dealing cocaine, a Level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 5:22 p.m., officers arrested Taylor Brod, 27, homeless, in the 100 block of West Monroe Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 11:50 p.m., officers arrested Brad Bowley, 51, 2900 block of Bridgestone Circle, in the 2800 block of North Webster Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:20 a.m., officers arrested Parinsky Hunt, 29, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Wheeler and Plate streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3 a.m., officers arrested Brett Delong, 19, Logansport, in the 1600 block of West Judson Road, on a Cass County warrant and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:09 a.m., officers arrested Paul Hoover, 20, Logansport, in the 1600 block of West Judson Road, on a Cass County warrant and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4 a.m., officers arrested Susana Ramirez, 36, 1300 block of South Main Street, in the area of Washington and Woodlawn streets, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 6:28 p.m., officers arrested Asha R. Buchanon-Ford, 34, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
