Arrests
Tuesday, 3:42 a.m., deputies arrested Rebecca Mae Wesling, 19, Gas City, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for burglary.
Tuesday, 1:40 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Ray McNabb, 25, 2200 block of North Buckeye Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 7:25 p.m., deputies arrested Deriq Leon Watters, 32, 900 block of Mund Drive, in the area of Apperson Way and North Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:11 p.m., deputies arrested Johnny R. Short, 42, Summitville, in the area of Mayfair Drive and Indiana 931, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 5:04 p.m., officers arrested Randi McKinney, 26, 1100 block of North Korby Street, at the same location, on charges of battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:35 p.m., officers arrested Eric Sisk, 34, 2100 block of North Ohio Street, in the area of Jefferson and Washington streets, on a warrant for fraud.
Wednesday, 11:42 p.m., officers arrested Gale Skaggs, 41, 1100 block of South Bell Street, in the area of Defenbaugh and Locke streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:48 a.m., officers arrested Robert Shea II, 32, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 2400 block of North Main Street, on a warrant for battery.
