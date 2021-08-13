Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 12:40 a.m., deputies arrested Eric Shane Sisk, 35, 700 block of West Lincoln Road, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 9:40 a.m., deputies arrested Gregory Mark Riley, 34, Galveston, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 10:25 a.m., deputies arrested Sarah Lee Anna Allison, 34, 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, at the same location, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:23 a.m., deputies arrested Amber M. Marsh, 32, 600 block of West Foster Street, in the 900 block of North Main Street, on a Clinton County hold.
Wednesday, 12:26 p.m., deputies arrested Katigan M. Whitlock, 57, 1200 block of Arundel Drive, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 1:05 p.m., deputies arrested Andra Bernice Lowe, 41, 4000 block of Liberty Street, in the 300 block of West Taylor Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 7:55 p.m., deputies arrested Melanie Larissa Diveley, 26, 700 block of North Union Street, in the area of Indiana 931 and Carter Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:16 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Adams, 46, 1100 block of North Wabash Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 9:01 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Scott Dull, 25, 1600 block of West North Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 8:27 a.m., officers arrested Lafollette Bogan, 40, 800 block of North Bell Street, in the 3000 block of South Vinton Circle, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:26 p.m., officers arrested Shelby Shelley, 29, 400 block of East North Street, in the area of North and Jay streets, on a warrant for dealing a schedule 3 controlled substance.
Thursday, 8:18 p.m., officers arrested Derek Gilbert, 32, homeless, in the 700 block of South McCann Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:45 p.m., officers arrested Sue Slusher, 53, 1500 block of East Barkdol Street, in the 3100 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 2:18 a.m., officers arrested Marlena Cornett, 32, 2000 block of West Vaile Avenue, in the 2000 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 11:18 a.m., officers arrested Ryan Wilke, 39, 300 block of Jackson Avenue, Peru, on charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
Thursday, 3:40 p.m., deputies arrested Austin Bailey, 27, 200 block of North Water Street, Peru, on a court order.
Thursday, 3:40 p.m., deputies arrested Roberto Fuentes, 24, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 3:45 p.m., deputies arrested Lakisha Clay, 44, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Chism, 36, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 6:18 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Hudson, 41, 100 block of Eats Sixth Street, Peru, on a Carroll County warrant.
Friday, 2:50 a.m., deputies arrested Mathew Pulley, 30, Bunker Hill, on an unknown charge.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 9:45 a.m., deputies arrested Jeremiah G. Atkins, 33, Osceola, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Lashaunda C. Morris, 27, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
