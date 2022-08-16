Arrests
Thursday, 6:21 a.m., deputies arrested Kelsey Elizabeth Sinning, 32, 3100 block of North 00 East West, at the same location, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 10:21 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon Lee James, 35, Deslodge, Michigan, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Janaesya Leena Smith, 26, 1000 block of South Washington Street, at the HCJ, on four warrants for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 4:36 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Wayne Sagarsee, 42, 800 block of North Purdum Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 6:48 p.m., deputies arrested Terry L. Southerton, 43, 100 block of South Elizabeth Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 2:02 a.m., deputies arrested Lawrence Paul Cross, 38, Rossville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 2:09 a.m., deputies arrested Tonya Lynn Miller, 47, 5200 block of Wea Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for non-support of a dependent child.
Friday, 3:32 a.m., deputies arrested Jon Scott Whitehead, 59, 4900 block of East 50 North, in the area of Sycamore Street and Indiana Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 3:13 p.m., deputies arrested Stacie P. Landes, 49, 1300 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for probation violation.
Friday, 3:30 p.m., officers arrested Tori Kemble, 25, 600 block of James Drive, in the 5500 block of Wea Drive, on charges of public intoxication by drugs and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 8:30 p.m., deputies arrested David R. Petty, 47, Greentown, at the HCJ, on a warrant for seven counts of possession of child pornography with an aggravating factor and a warrant for three counts of child pornography.
Friday, 8:55 p.m., officers arrested Evan Price, 30, homeless, in the 1300 block of South Main Street, on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear.
Saturday, 2:10 a.m., officers arrested Consuelo Luna-McKibben, 29, 1500 block of North Purdum Street, in the 1200 block of North Armstrong Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:07 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Lee Maple, 59, 2800 block of North Delphos Street, at the HCJ, on an unknown warrant.
Saturday, 1:32 p.m., officers arrested Shan Cox, 49, 1400 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 1800 block of South Armstrong Street, on a warrant for invasion privacy violation.
Saturday, 2 p.m., officers arrested Scott Varnarsdale, 36, 3500 block of North 00 East West, in the 1500 block of East Boulevard Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:49 p.m., officers arrested Jaylen Meltzer, 20, Muncie, in the 2200 block of West Sycamore Street, on a Henry County warrant and a charge of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 8:17 p.m., deputies arrested Ric Joe Huddleston, 33, Delphi, at the HCJ, on two warrants for invasion of privacy.
Saturday, 8:22 p.m., officers arrested Alicia Morris, 38, 2200 block of North Apperson Way, in the 600 block of South Goyer Road, on charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 11:54 a.m., officers arrested Ricky Wininger, 33, 600 block of South Berkley Road, in the 600 block of Preble Drive, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:54 a.m., officers arrested Michael Wilson, 44, 1300 block of South Locke Street, in the 1900 block of West Jefferson Street, on an unknown warrant.
Sunday, 2:54 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Salinas, 27, unknown address, in the area of North Street and Indiana 931, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:44 a.m., deputies arrested Dakota Johnson, 27, Greentown, in the area of Washington and Harrison streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 3:36 a.m., officers arrested Timothy Howard, 33, 3200 block of Somers Drive, in the area of Center Road and Indiana 931, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 12:16 p.m., officers arrested Lola Washington, 36, 900 block of Bellevue Place, in the area of Sycamore Street and Berkley Road, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:40 p.m., officers arrested David Willis, 46, 800 block of Shore Bend Boulevard, in the 900 block of West Deffenbaugh Street, on a warrant for body attachment.
Sunday, 3 p.m., officers arrested Thomas West, 54, 1600 block of East Firmin Street, at the same location, on a Cass County warrant.
Sunday, 3:46 p.m., officers arrested Destiny Delacruz, 30, 1300 block of South Locke Street, at the same location, on two charges of domestic battery, both Level 6 felonies, and a single charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:56 p.m., officers arrested Reggie Kennedy, 64, 20 block of Southdowns Drive, in the area of Jefferson Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5 p.m., deputies arrested Michael E. Reynolds, 49, Tipton, in the area of 400 North and 00 East West, on charges of operating while intoxicated causing bodily injury, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:34 p.m., officers arrested Scott Pearson, 46, Logansport, in the 700 block of West Havens Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:18 p.m., officers arrested Simon Capps, 36, Fairmount, in the 2200 block of North 250 East, on a Wabash County warrant.
Tuesday, 12:08 a.m., officers arrested Timothy Turner, 44, 1900 block of South Park Road, in the 300 block of West Lincoln Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Tipton County
Arrests
Monday, 9:40 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda R. Keiter, 43, Galveston, on a charge of domestic battery.
Tuesday, 1:18 a.m., deputies arrested Aaron L. Gower, 39, Parkhill, Ohio, on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
