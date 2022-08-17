Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Brittany Jean Haney, 33, 900 block of North Main Street, at the HCC, on three warrants for indirect contempt.
Monday, 9:15 a.m., deputies arrested Kayla Yvonne Stanley, 31, 1100 block of North Forest Street, in the 900 block of North Main Street, on three warrants for indirect contempt.
Monday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Tyler J. Tinder, 28, 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 3:43 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Lee McCauley, 41, Sharpsville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for bond revocation.
Monday, 3:46 p.m., deputies arrested Latasha Shamay Owensby, 31, 400 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 3700 block of North 00 East West, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:49 p.m., deputies arrested Kami N. Pigg, 29, 900 block of North Armstrong Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 3:52 p.m., deputies arrested Brayden J. Broens, 24, Tipton, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16.
Monday, 7:01 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher A. Miller, 34, 3600 block of Southlea Drive, in the 2600 block of South 600 West, on a charge of obstruction of traffic, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:52 p.m., deputies arrested Travis William Gentry, 39, 100 block of Kingston Road, at the same location, on a warrant for probation violation.
Monday, 8:42 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Allen Sutton, 40, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:12 p.m., officers arrested Kacee Kenner, 22, 1500 block of East Taylor Street, in the 900 block of North Korby Street, on an Ohio warrant.
Wednesday, 12:32 a.m., officers arrested Amber Cottrell, 38, 900 block of East Broadway Street, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 11:12 a.m., deputies arrested Torreay L. Harris, 28, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 10:30 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew A. Williams, 29, Indianapolis, on charges of possession of marijuana, reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.
Tuesday, 11:29 p.m., officers arrested Jarod S. Carter, 29, Tipton, on a Montgomery County warrant and charges of providing a false identity statement and invasion of privacy.
