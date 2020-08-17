Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 8:05 a.m., deputies arrested Marion Eugene McNeil, 40, 5000 block of Wea Drive, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for probation violation.
Thursday, 10:32 a.m., deputies arrested Jolene Rae Yard, 32, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 10:52 a.m., deputies arrested Dustin Ryan Elzbeck, 39, Galveston, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 12:37 p.m., deputies arrested Austin Carl Hemming, 25, Russiaville, in Russiaville, on charges of battery causing bodily injury and interference in reporting a crime, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 5:27 p.m., deputies arrested Elante R. Parker, 25, 600 block of Elk Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 14 years of age.
Thursday, 7:38 p.m., deputies arrested Jerry Leroy McKinney, 31, Marion, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Thursday, 9:11 p.m., deputies arrested Samantha Ann Beckley, 39, 1200 block of East Barkdol Street, in the 2100 block of Apperson Way, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 12:24 p.m., officers arrested Savasia Miner, 24, 2400 block of Hazelnut Lane, at the same location, on a charge of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 12:38 p.m., officers arrested Roman Miner Sr., 23, 2400 block of Hazelnut Lane, in the 1300 block of Avalon Court, on a charge of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 3:13 p.m., officers arrested Kelly Robinson, 51, 400 block of South Armstrong Street, in the 500 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 7:50 p.m., officers arrested Lawrence Cross, 36, 3600 block of Robin Drive, in the 3400 block of South Webster Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:57 p.m., officers arrested Britney Robertson, 32, 1200 block of West Richmond Street, at the same location, on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:49 p.m., officers arrested Shannon Green, 42, 1800 block of Elva Drive, in the area of Korby and Jefferson streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:50 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Craig, 25, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 400 block of North Armstrong Street, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Henry Stone II, 47, 1000 block of South Washington Street, in the 300 block of West Foster Street, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 5 felony.
Sunday, 1:31 a.m., officers arrested David Busch, 46, 1800 block of North Leeds Street, in the area of Philips and North streets, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, false informing, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:40 a.m., officers arrested Mark Busch, 49, 3100 block of East 100 South, in the area of North and Philips streets, on a body attachment and charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:47 a.m., officers arrested Summer Smith, 22, 4900 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, in the 100 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of public intoxication by alcohol, disorderly conduct, battery and resisting law enforcement, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 2:55 a.m., officers arrested Cheyenne McCombs, 25, 4900 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, in the 100 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4:10 a.m., officers arrested Joseph Ulerick, 32, 1100 block of Wildwood Drive, in the area of Ohio and Mulberry streets, on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:35 a.m., officers arrested Deonte Hall, 22, 1400 block of Main Street, in the 2900 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:40 p.m., officers arrested Vicki Banker, 50, 1000 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Purdum Street, on a warrant for theft with a prior conviction.
Sunday, 8:30 p.m., officers arrested Darwood Bundrett Jr., 63, 1200 block of East Jefferson Street, in the 1200 block of South Plate Street, on charges of battery, a Level 3 felony, and public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11 p.m., officers arrested Kamista Roberts, 28, 700 block of South Waugh Street, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on a body attachment.
Sunday, 11:16 p.m., officers arrested Phillip Cooper, 38, 1200 block of West North Street, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of theft with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:58 p.m., officers arrested Megan Grammer, 28, 1900 block of South LaFountain Street, in the 3000 block of Highland Springs Drive, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:12 a.m., officers arrested Albert Pryor Jr., 34, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 700 block of Rainbow Drive, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and interfering in reporting, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:14 a.m., officers arrested Draven Callis, 20, 1400 block of North Webster Street, in the area of Washington and North streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 4:36 p.m., officers arrested Caren K. Bough, 49, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment, operating while intoxicated with a prior arrest, being a habitual traffic violator, obstruction of justice, false informing and operating without financial responsibility.
Saturday, 9:53 a.m., deputies arrested Angela J. Clabaugh, 40, Elwood, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 2:50 p.m., deputies arrested Devonte J. Johnson, 28, Kokomo, on dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun without a license, maintaining a common nuisance and false informing.
Saturday, 2:50 p.m., officers arrested Michael J. Parrish, 31, Tipton, on charges of possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.