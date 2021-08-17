Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 11:31 a.m., deputies arrested Jackie Lee Lawrence, 45, 5600 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 1:21 p.m., deputies arrested Gregory Lee Powell, 42, 2900 block of Amberwood Place, at the same location, on a warrant for fraud with a prior conviction.
Thursday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Melisa Angela Amsbury, 39, St. Louis, Missouri, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 5:37 p.m., deputies arrested Carl Wayne Chandler, 42, 100 block of East Firmin Street, in the 2000 block of South Goyer Road, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 7:13 p.m., deputies arrested Miranda Phillips, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a Miami County hold and a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8:24 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Lee Campbell, 53, 200 block of South Calumet Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:46 p.m., deputies arrested Buddy W. Rogers, 24, 500 block of Rainbow Circle, on work release, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 11 p.m., deputies arrested Christina Marie Bott, in the area of Reed Road and Carter Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:07 a.m., officers arrested Luke Gentry, 27, 800 block of South Armstrong Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 11:28 a.m., deputies arrested Melissa Rena Mendenhall, 39, 1000 block of South Bell Street, at the HCC, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 12:15 p.m., deputies arrested Luke A. Banner, 26, 4000 block of South 980 East, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 12:54 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Andre Fowler, 40, 1000 block of South Cooper Street, in the 800 block of East Sycamore Street, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Friday, 1:13 p.m., officers arrested Jerry Mossholder, 45, 1800 block of North Waugh Street, in the 1600 block of North Webster Street, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Trevor Ross Brieger, 36, 5800 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the HCJ, on three warrants for violation of pre-trial release.
Friday, 3:35 p.m., officers arrested Duwayne Richardson, 38, 1100 block of South Locke Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 3:50 p.m., officers arrested Alisha Johnson, 35, 800 block of South Locke Street, in the 1000 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for dealing a narcotic drug and charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony; dealing cocaine or a narcotic, a Level 5 felony; possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle without obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:20 p.m., deputies arrested Justin L. Wylie, 34, Alexandria, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 5:20 p.m., officers arrested Chelsea Graham, 33, Russiaville, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe, a Level 6 felony; and theft, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:31 p.m., deputies arrested Samuel Richard Russell, 48, 1200 block of South Delphos Street, on work release, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6:25 p.m., officers arrested Branden McKillip, 35, Converse, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 7:16 p.m., officers arrested Cody Frye, 33, Galveston, in the area of Markland Avenue, on a Clinton County warrant.
Friday, 9:06 p.m., deputies arrested Julia R. Shenk, 27, 700 block of South 450 East, in the area of Barkhol and Ohio streets, on charges of possession of marijuana and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 9:17 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Ferguson, 33, Greentown, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Diamond Street, on charges of possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance, possession of a scheduled substance and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 10:15 p.m., deputies arrested Blake L. Fivecoate, 34, 700 block of South Wabash Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 11:38 p.m., officers arrested Darious Wade, 26, Chicago, in the area of Home Avenue and Apperson Way, on a charge of providing a false identity statement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:48 p.m., officers arrested Lagina Bell, 31, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Home Avenue and Wheeler Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:40 a.m., officers arrested Jessica Calhoun, 35, homeless, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a Wabash County warrant and charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; providing a false identity statement, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:45 a.m., deputies arrested Jana C. Green, 36, 5000 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the area of Boulevard and Washington streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 2:47 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Adams, 46, 1100 block of North Wabash Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 3:01 a.m., deputies arrested Deric Leech, 26, Marion, in the area of Markland Avenue and Apperson Way, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:50 a.m., deputies arrested Thomas Lee Carrico, 49, 2100 block of South 300 East, at the HCJ, on a warrant for probation violation.
Saturday, 11:01 a.m., deputies arrested Amie Yvonne Young, 36, 1700 block of Faith Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Rita York, 78, 600 block of East Ricketts Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 6:50 p.m., deputies arrested Joel Grainger, 36, 200 block of North Berkley Road, on work release, on a charge of escape, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 6:51 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Harding, 38, 1300 block of South Waugh Street, in the 200 block of Island Drive, on charges of criminal conversion, a Level 5 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe, a Level 6 felony; auto theft, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:56 p.m., officers arrested Brooke Cooper, 24, 4500 block of East 200 South, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft by shoplifting, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:57 p.m., officers arrested Ashleigh Harmon, 36, 900 block of North Armstrong Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:10 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Mudd, 35, Wabash, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 2:30 a.m., officers arrested Mark Gisler, 37, 300 block of South Union Street, at the same location, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:52 a.m., officers arrested Holly Stone, 40, Russiaville, in the 2200 block of North Locke Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 4:53 p.m., deputies arrested Sarah Lee Anna Allison, 34, 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 2:35 a.m., officers arrested Marshaun Brice, 34, Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:36 a.m., officers arrested Gavin Brown, 28, 1000 block of East Lordeman Street, in the 600 block of East Sycamore Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 1:01 p.m., officers arrested Jessica Leija, 41, 800 block of North Philips Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Monday, 3:45 p.m., officers arrested Lea Gysin, 40, Peru, in the area of Courtland Avenue and Broadway Street, on a warrant for non-compliance and charges of identity deception and possession of a hypodermic syringe, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 5:44 p.m., officers arrested Cody Long, 24, Greentown, in the area of Red Rock Court and Boulder Way, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Monday, 11:33 p.m., officers arrested Jasper Roberts, 31, 1500 block of East Taylor Street, in the 1400 block of North Courtland Avenue, on a warrant for violation of release.
Tuesday, 1:15 a.m., officers arrested Tyrice Wilburn, 32, 1100 block of South Union Street, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on a charge of refusal to identify self while stopped for infraction, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, noon, deputies arrested Melissa Holler, 35, Rochester, on an unknown warrant.
Friday, 7:38 p.m., officers arrested Blake Fivecoate, 34, Kokomo, on a Howard County warrant.
Friday, 10:08 p.m., officers arrested Darrell Bailey, 37, first block of Delores Avenue, Peru, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 10:08 p.m., officers arrested Tamara Miller, 61, first block of Delores Avenue, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 3:01 a.m., officers arrested Jonathan Sparks, 44, Argenta, Illinois, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction that caused death.
Saturday, 8 a.m., deputies arrested Marcia Hayden, 47, Greenwood, on an unknown charge.
Sunday, 12:33 a.m., officers arrested Devante Love, 28, Omaha, Nebraska, on charges of disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice and possession of marijuana.
Sunday, 8:21 p.m., officers arrested Dacia Brown, 27, 2400 block of South Wallick Road, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tipton County
Arrests
Saturday, 11:20 p.m., officers arrested Kreigho M.J. Brown, 23, Tipton, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor, strangulation, resisting law enforcement, battery against a public safety official, disorderly conduct and neglect of a dependent.
Sunday, 3:05 a.m., deputies arrested Trevon K. Fields, 19, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:50 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph M. Wise, 35, Indianapolis, on a charge of public intoxication.
Monday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Kara A. France, 29, Kokomo, on a Howard County warrant and charges of possession of marijuana and providing a false identity statement.
