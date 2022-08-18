Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 12:11 a.m., deputies arrested William R. Walker, 30, 1200 block of South Main Street, in the area of Morgan Street and Davis Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:54 a.m., deputies arrested Jonathan Joseph Stevens, 42, 1700 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the area of Ida and Nancy drives, on charges of resisting law enforcement using a motor vehicle, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:45 a.m., deputies arrested Jaquale D. Eddington, 26, 900 block of East Mulberry Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 9:50 a.m., deputies arrested Isaiah Edwin Hancock, 22, 400 block of South Webster Street, at the HCC, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested Richard Eugene Baker, Chalmers, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Tuesday, 1:33 p.m., deputies arrested Alysha M. Ingle, 28, 1200 block of East Murden Street, in the 1800 block of East Markland Avenue, on a Hamilton County hold.
Tuesday, 3:40 p.m., deputies arrested Arnold Darnell Malone, 58, 1300 block of South Purdum Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 4:41 p.m., deputies arrested James Coy Beasley, 51, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 7:43 p.m., deputies arrested Angela Hilligoss, 38, 700 block of South McCann Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 8:09 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Wayne Franklin, 57, 2500 block of Greentree Lane, in the 2800 block of Locust Court, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 9:18 p.m., deputies arrested Courtny G. Prater, 25, 3000 block of North Apperson Way, in the 800 block of Belvedere Drive, on two warrants for neglect of a dependent.
Tuesday, 9:48 p.m., deputies arrested William Whitman, 32, Russiaville, in the 900 block of Breezy Woods, on a Morgan County hold.
Tuesday, 10:21 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley D. Archer, 36, 1100 block of East Taylor Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 4:55 p.m., officers arrested Derek Rehwinkel, 52, 2400 block of North Main Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Morgan Street, on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony.
Wednesday, 8:40 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer Wasson, 37, 600 block of South Main Street, at the same location, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 10:09 p.m., officers arrested James Williams, 40, 1000 block of South Calumet Street, in the 300 block of West Markland Avenue, on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Jochua Wolverton, 42, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:51 a.m., officers arrested Aaron Zook, 25, 1200 block of West Mulberry Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 4:38 a.m., officers arrested Felicia Walker, 32, 800 block of Clark Street, in the area of Jay Street and Vaile Avenue, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
