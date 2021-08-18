Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 12:16 p.m., deputies arrested David R. McClure, 48, Sharpsville, at the Howard County Jail, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Monday, 2:23 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Kelly Patton, 43, 900 block of North Wabash Avenue, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 5:23 p.m., deputies arrested Dustin Michael Cox, 31, Marion, in the area of Washington and North streets, on a warrant for invasion of privacy, two charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, both Level 6 felonies, and a single charge each of possession of paraphernalia, possession of a handgun without a license, and false informing, all misdemeanors.
Monday, 8:57 p.m., deputies arrested Elijah William Davis, 24, 2900 block of Travis Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for visiting a common nuisance.
Monday, 10:18 p.m., deputies arrested Ralph Leroy Stroup, 44, 2300 block of Westdale Court, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 11:06 p.m., deputies arrested Brad Allen Marr, 47, 11200 block of Par Court, at the same location, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., officers arrested Ronda Minor, 29, 1600 block of North Wabash Avenue, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:50 p.m., officers arrested Justin Cox, 26, 1600 block of North Wabash Avenue, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:53 p.m., officers arrested Troy Kennedy, 31, 600 block of East Sycamore Street, in the 600 block of East Sycamore Street, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony; intimidation, a misdemeanor; and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:11 p.m., officers arrested Yves Pierre, 31, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:16 a.m., officers arrested Tiffany Clark, 38, 1200 block of Wigwam Drive, in the area of Reed Road and Sycamore Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:41 a.m., officers arrested Stephanie Baker, 39, Michigan City, in the area of Main and Sycamore streets, on a Miami County warrant.
Wednesday, 12:44 a.m., officers arrested Alana Hughes, 39, 300 block of Laramie Lane, in the 300 block of Laramie Lane, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:11 a.m., officers arrested Ishmael Cosley, 31, 800 block of East Gerhart Street, in the area of Gerhart and Waugh streets, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; residential entry, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:33 a.m., officers arrested Gordon Jenkins II, 50, 500 block of Devonshire Drive, in the area of Park Road and Defenbaugh Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 12:35 p.m., deputies arrested Richard H. Robertson, 38, Milan, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 12:37 p.m., deputies arrested Megan L. Hause, 22, Indianapolis, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Tuesday, 7:07 p.m., deputies arrested Jacquice M. Williams, 34, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.