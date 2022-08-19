Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 7:19 a.m., deputies arrested Billy Joe Bozeman, 44, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 7:34 a.m., deputies arrested Douglas Jonathan Franklin, 45, 5300 block of Long Bow Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for a court violation.
Wednesday, 7:38 a.m., deputies arrested David Wayne Turner, 43, 1200 block of West Jackson Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 12:55 p.m., deputies arrested Shane Turner, 34, Tipton, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 2:11 p.m., deputies arrested Ginger L. Dewitt, 45, Russiaville, in the 700 block of South McCann Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Prince Earl Holman, 43, unknown address, at the HCJ, on a warrant for criminal attachment and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 4:55 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Cooper, 42, 1100 block of West North Street, in the 2500 block of North Main Street, on a charge of identity deception, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 7:11 p.m., officers arrested Carrie Mosier, 26, 700 block of Tomahawk Drive, in the 800 block of Buckskin Drive, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8:53 p.m., officers arrested Hailey Webster, 21, 1300 block of East Defenbaugh Street, at the same location, on a warrant for hit/skip.
Friday, 1:50 a.m., officers arrested Jesse Ward, 40, 1200 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Cooper Street, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Friday, 2:23 a.m., officers arrested Darrell Sohm, 35, 1100 block of West Maple Street, in the 2200 block of West Sycamore Street, on a Marion County warrant.
Friday, 2:44 a.m., officers arrested Thomas Bridwell, 53, 1400 block of West 350 North, in the area of Tate and Lindsay streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Tonya Byrum, 57, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 5:50 p.m., deputies arrested Rodney Smith, 33, Largo, on a warrant for theft.
Monday, 6:50 p.m., officers arrested Lloyd Miller, 47, 100 block of East Eighth Street, Peru, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Tuesday, 1:24 a.m., deputies arrested William Slonaker, 35, 2900 block of South Hilltop Drive, Peru, on charges of battery in the presence of a child and intimidation.
Tuesday, 1:29 a.m., deputies arrested Michael O’Leary, 43, 2900 block of South Hilltop Drive, Peru, on a charge of battery in the presence of a child.
Tuesday, 10:35 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Barnett, 27, 1900 block of West Airport Road, Peru, on a court order.
Tuesday, 5:45 p.m., deputies arrested Tyrina McGregory, 32, Crawfordsville, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 11:55 a.m., deputies arrested Hunter Tischler, 24, Avon, on a warrant for violation of community corrections.
Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., officers arrested Esteban Lopez-Valdez, 47, Kokomo, on a Cass County warrant.
Wednesday, 8:42 p.m., officers arrested Damian Jaimz, 26, Kokomo, on charges of theft and possession of marijuana.
Wednesday, 10:37 p.m., officers arrested Robby Emery, 33, 4500 block of North Paw Paw Pike, Peru, on charges of strangulation, domestic battery and intimidation.
Thursday, 12:20 p.m., deputies arrested Heath Farthing, 49, 60 block of Ewing Street, Peru, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 1:50 p.m., deputies arrested Kalisha Bell, 30, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Sean Murray, 37, Wabash, on a warrant for probation violation.
Thursday, 9:13 p.m., officers arrested Jayv Rodgers, 21, Marion, on charges of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana.
Friday, 1:01 a.m., officers arrested Michael Pickett, 35, Osceola, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and operator never licensed.
Friday, 1:29 a.m., officers arrested Curtis Vigar, 21, 80 block of East Second Street, Peru, on charges of domestic battery, strangulation and criminal mischief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.