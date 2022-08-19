Howard County

Arrests

Wednesday, 7:19 a.m., deputies arrested Billy Joe Bozeman, 44, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.

Wednesday, 7:34 a.m., deputies arrested Douglas Jonathan Franklin, 45, 5300 block of Long Bow Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for a court violation.

Wednesday, 7:38 a.m., deputies arrested David Wayne Turner, 43, 1200 block of West Jackson Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.

Wednesday, 12:55 p.m., deputies arrested Shane Turner, 34, Tipton, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

Wednesday, 2:11 p.m., deputies arrested Ginger L. Dewitt, 45, Russiaville, in the 700 block of South McCann Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.

Wednesday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Prince Earl Holman, 43, unknown address, at the HCJ, on a warrant for criminal attachment and a warrant for petition to revoke.

Thursday, 4:55 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Cooper, 42, 1100 block of West North Street, in the 2500 block of North Main Street, on a charge of identity deception, a Level 6 felony.

Thursday, 7:11 p.m., officers arrested Carrie Mosier, 26, 700 block of Tomahawk Drive, in the 800 block of Buckskin Drive, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

Thursday, 8:53 p.m., officers arrested Hailey Webster, 21, 1300 block of East Defenbaugh Street, at the same location, on a warrant for hit/skip.

Friday, 1:50 a.m., officers arrested Jesse Ward, 40, 1200 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Cooper Street, on a warrant for domestic battery.

Friday, 2:23 a.m., officers arrested Darrell Sohm, 35, 1100 block of West Maple Street, in the 2200 block of West Sycamore Street, on a Marion County warrant.

Friday, 2:44 a.m., officers arrested Thomas Bridwell, 53, 1400 block of West 350 North, in the area of Tate and Lindsay streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.

Miami County

Arrests

Monday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Tonya Byrum, 57, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.

Monday, 5:50 p.m., deputies arrested Rodney Smith, 33, Largo, on a warrant for theft.

Monday, 6:50 p.m., officers arrested Lloyd Miller, 47, 100 block of East Eighth Street, Peru, on a warrant for criminal trespass.

Tuesday, 1:24 a.m., deputies arrested William Slonaker, 35, 2900 block of South Hilltop Drive, Peru, on charges of battery in the presence of a child and intimidation.

Tuesday, 1:29 a.m., deputies arrested Michael O’Leary, 43, 2900 block of South Hilltop Drive, Peru, on a charge of battery in the presence of a child.

Tuesday, 10:35 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Barnett, 27, 1900 block of West Airport Road, Peru, on a court order.

Tuesday, 5:45 p.m., deputies arrested Tyrina McGregory, 32, Crawfordsville, on a warrant for failure to appear.

Wednesday, 11:55 a.m., deputies arrested Hunter Tischler, 24, Avon, on a warrant for violation of community corrections.

Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., officers arrested Esteban Lopez-Valdez, 47, Kokomo, on a Cass County warrant.

Wednesday, 8:42 p.m., officers arrested Damian Jaimz, 26, Kokomo, on charges of theft and possession of marijuana.

Wednesday, 10:37 p.m., officers arrested Robby Emery, 33, 4500 block of North Paw Paw Pike, Peru, on charges of strangulation, domestic battery and intimidation.

Thursday, 12:20 p.m., deputies arrested Heath Farthing, 49, 60 block of Ewing Street, Peru, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.

Thursday, 1:50 p.m., deputies arrested Kalisha Bell, 30, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.

Thursday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Sean Murray, 37, Wabash, on a warrant for probation violation.

Thursday, 9:13 p.m., officers arrested Jayv Rodgers, 21, Marion, on charges of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana.

Friday, 1:01 a.m., officers arrested Michael Pickett, 35, Osceola, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and operator never licensed.

Friday, 1:29 a.m., officers arrested Curtis Vigar, 21, 80 block of East Second Street, Peru, on charges of domestic battery, strangulation and criminal mischief.

