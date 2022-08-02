Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 12:47 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew M. Acello, 35, 400 block of North Philips Street, in the area of Washington and Defenbaugh streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:58 a.m., deputies arrested Melody Faye Easter, 37, 900 block of West Woodland Avenue, in the area of Washington and King streets, on a warrant for body attachment.
Thursday, 9:57 a.m., deputies arrested Christian Michael Dickey, 31, unknown address, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for forgery.
Thursday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Otis L. Gordon, 43, 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, at the HCJ, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a legend drug.
Thursday, 10:06 a.m., deputies arrested Samuel Guy Czech, 43, 700 block of North Union Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Perryn Rondell Brown, 54, 1900 block of South Goyer Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 10:41 a.m., deputies arrested Anastasia L. Black, 34, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 2:33 p.m., deputies arrested Marius Dyerk Beard, 50, Elkhart, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:17 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary Ryan Everett Williams, 25, Vandalia, Michigan, at the HCJ, on a Michigan hold.
Thursday, 4:26 p.m., deputies arrested Thomas A. Bragg, 21, 1900 block of South Park Road, in the 1100 block of West Boulevard Street, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Thursday, 6:16 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Aaron Ulerick, 34, 1200 block of South Locke Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Locke Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 7 p.m., deputies arrested Mark Anthony Turner, 53, 300 block of Hedgewater Lane, in the 500 block of South Courtland Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of identity deception, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:44 p.m., officers arrested Zachary Davila, 27, 900 block of South Armstrong Street, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Saturday, 3:05 a.m., officers arrested Guadalupe McGuire, 44, 700 block of North Union Street, in the area of Washington and Market streets, on charges of operating without ever obtaining a license, operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 3:24 a.m., officers arrested Alicia Evans, 25, 300 block of West Elm Street, in the area of Market and Sycamore streets, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Saturday, 3:55 a.m., officers arrested Tavaris Greene, 29, 2700 block of Amberwood Place, in the area of Webster and Gerhart streets, on a warrant for being a habitual traffic violator and a warrant for operating while intoxicated, as well as charges of false informing and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 5:18 a.m., officers arrested David Ditmore, 45, 600 block of South Berkley Road, in the area of Sycamore Street and Dixon Road, on charges of resisting law enforcement, intimidation and public intoxication, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 7:15 a.m., officers arrested Jaheim Person-Ferguson, 19, Flint, Michigan, at an unknown location, on a charge of theft by shoplifting, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:44 a.m., officers arrested Alonzo Sanders, 20, Flint, Michigan, in the 1300 block of West Jefferson Street, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:49 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Edwards, 34, homeless, in the area of Washington and Lordeman streets, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Saturday, 5:49 p.m., officers arrested Patrick Othersen, 53, 2100 block of South 300 East, in the 900 block of West Defenbaugh Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated with priors, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 6:34 p.m., officers arrested Hasan Tahat, 23, 300 block of South Main Street, in Miami, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Saturday, 7:05 p.m., officers arrested Nicholis Tarrant, 36, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Ohio and Morgan streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:53 p.m., officers arrested Patrishia Torivo, 28, 2500 block of West Alto Road, in the area of Park Road and Mund Drive, on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 5 felony; having weapons of violence with altered gun ID, a Level 5 felony; driving without financial responsibility, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:35 p.m., officers arrested Rick Turner, 32, homeless, in the 1100 block of East Taylor Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:04 a.m., officers arrested Rickie Callis, 49, 2500 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Jefferson and Buckeye streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:35 a.m., officers arrested Robert Brettin II, 37, Walton, in the area of Sycamore and Washington streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:44 a.m., officers arrested Edward Hale, 27, 400 block of East Richmond Street, in the area of Jefferson and Webster streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 11:51 a.m., officers arrested Ashley Comstock, 32, 3600 block of Oakhurst Drive, in the 1200 block of North Armstrong Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:26 a.m., officers arrested Quinton Tew, 21, 1200 block of North McCann Street, in the 2800 block of South Washington Street, on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 5 felony; invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor; and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:41 a.m., officers arrested Curtis Sauve, 44, 600 block of West Mulberry Street, in the area of Sycamore and Union streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
