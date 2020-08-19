Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 12:57 a.m., deputies arrested Amber Lynn Adcock, 39, 1000 block of South Bell Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 4:24 a.m., deputies arrested Tyrin Tracee Tyler, 31, 2200 block of North Armstrong Street, at the same location, on a warrant for battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Friday, 10:50 a.m., deputies arrested Phillip Reigh Rogers, 30, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 2:28 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher J. Turner, 30, Logansport, in Greentown, on a charge of possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:30 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan Alan Roller, 30, Logansport, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia, a warrant for possession of marijuana, a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe, a warrant for dealing marijuana, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Friday, 6:09 p.m., deputies arrested James Daniel Rayn, 22, 1200 block of North Phillips Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Saturday, 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Makayla L. Mason, 20, 700 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the area of Harrison Street and Apperson Way, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and operating without ever obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, midnight, deputies arrested Stephon Bulick, 20, 600 block of South Apperson Way, in the area of Markland Avenue and Jay Street, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:20 p.m., deputies arrested Cody A. Bronson, 36, 600 block of Briar Court, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for escape from in-home detention.
Monday, 11:02 a.m., officers arrested Andrew Reef, 37, unknown address, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Monday, 12:53 p.m., officers arrested Patrick Abney Jr., 42, 2400 block of North LaFountain Street, in the 1300 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 4:20 p.m., officers arrested David Sanders, 18, 300 block of East Center Road, in the 4000 block of South LaFountain Street, on charges of battery, a Level 3 felony, being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction, a Level 5 felony, and criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 9:16 p.m., officers arrested James White Jr., 33, 700 block of Westminster Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery and confinement, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 11:20 p.m., officers arrested Carol Cantrel, 48, Tipton, in the area of Elm and Armstrong streets, on three Tipton County warrants.
Monday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Emily Trennepohl, 27, Tipton, in the area of Elm and Armstrong streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:20 a.m., officers arrested Melissa Powell, 34, 1700 block of North 300 East, in the 1400 block of Home Avenue, on charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 10:16 a.m., officers arrested Clayton Taylor, 18, 600 block of South Webster Street, in the 1900 block of West Carter Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:19 p.m., officers arrested Austi Bolton, 27, 2200 block of Westdale Court, in the 5000 block of Council Ring Boulevard, on a warrant for theft.
Tuesday, 3:05 p.m., officers arrested Kylee Riddle, 28, 400 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for two counts of possession of a syringe and a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug.
Tuesday, 11:09 p.m., officers arrested Jonathan Rehm, 29, 600 block of Cambridge Drive, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:16 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Sullivan, 42, 500 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of Washington Street, on a warrant for theft of a firearm and a warrant for public nudity.
Wednesday, 12:16 a.m., officers arrested Sheila Browning, 49, 5200 block of Lordeman and Market streets, on a warrant for possession of a legend drug and a warrant for possession of marijuana, as well as charges of possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of justice, both Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 1:58 a.m., officers arrested Bradley Jewell, 24, 3100 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:32 a.m., officers arrested Jerritt Johnson, 36, 1200 block of West Mulberry Street, in the area of Walnut Street, on a Miami County body attachment.
Miami County
Saturday, 12:43 a.m., deputies arrested Steve Boldry, 58, Alexandria, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 10:06 p.m., officers arrested Sharon Holland, 56, 700 block of East Main Street, Peru, on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
Sunday, 1:23 a.m., officers arrested Robert Bridge, 77, Mexico, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Sunday, 3:10 a.m., deputies arrested Lorenzo Ayers, 26, Marion, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 4:08 a.m., officers arrested Denise Swihart, 31, 100 block of South Wayne Street, Peru, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Sunday, 4:10 a.m., officers arrested Makenzie Sanders, 24, 400 block of East Main Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 8 a.m., officers arrested Richard Mitchell, 47, Kokomo, on charges of residential entry and burglary.
Monday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Edward Owens, 48, Elkhart, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 6:48 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Flitcraft, 22, 2800 block of South Hilltop Drive, Peru, on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Monday, 9:07 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Wilhelm, 51, 1300 block of West Mustang Avenue, on charges of pointing a firearm, intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
Tipton County
Arrests
Monday, 8:46 p.m., deputies arrested Ian J. Evans, 19, Syracuse, on a Kosciusko County warrant and a charge of possession of a handgun without a license.
Monday, 8:46 p.m., deputies arrested Blake W. Albright, 19, Rochester, on a Kosciusko County warrant.
Tuesday, 12:11 a.m., deputies arrested Carol J. Cantrell, 48, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 4:03 p.m., officers arrested Joseph W. Ryan, 55, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 2:04 a.m., officers arrested Avery M. Nelson, 23, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
