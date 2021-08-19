Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 6 a.m., deputies arrested Jose Grifaldo, 44, 600 block of East Superior Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention.
Tuesday, 9:21 a.m., deputies arrested Aaron Robert Armstrong, 29, 200 block of North Market Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 9:27 a.m., deputies arrested William Eldon Hunter, 43, 1200 block of Richmond Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Leevontay Eugene Allen Brown, 19, 400 block of South Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 10:49 a.m., deputies arrested Thomas Lee Carrico, 49, 2100 block of South 300 East, at the HCJ, on a warrant for invasion of privacy, a warrant for criminal mischief and a warrant for intimidation.
Tuesday, 11:53 a.m., deputies arrested Terry Lynn Morrison, 28, Tipton, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent child.
Tuesday, 1:41 p.m., deputies arrested Katigan M. Whitlock, 57, 1200 block of Arundel Drive, at the HCC, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 2:36 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Mott, 54, 1300 block of North Morrison Street, at the HCC, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 6:40 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Lee Campbell, 53, 200 block of South Calumet Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 7:31 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Allard Grubb, 34, Wabash, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 7:49 p.m., deputies arrested Thomas Burns, 28, 1100 block of South Armstrong Street, in the 1900 block of Columbus Boulevard, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:56 p.m., deputies arrested Dashawn Orlando Brown, 21, 2800 block of North Locke Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 3:54 p.m., officers arrested Angela Riley, 43, 3000 block of Vinton Circle, at the same location, on a charge of battery, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:57 p.m., officers arrested Karen Toney, 49, 500 block of West Defenbaugh Street, in the 3000 block of Vinton Circle, on a charge of battery, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Jasmine Hughes, 28, 200 block of Kingston Road, at an unknown location, on two warrants for petition to revoke, a warrant for residential entry, a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 9:05 p.m., officers arrested Na-eem Marshall, 27, 400 block of Amberwood Place, in the area of Ricketts and Main streets, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Thursday, 12:11 a.m., officers arrested Frederick Spencer, 54, 1200 block of North LaFountain Street, in the area of North Street and Apperson Way, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 10:40 a.m., deputies arrested Shane Tucker, 31, Elkhart, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 12:25 p.m., officers arrested Jason Blunke, 36, 50 block of East Fifth Street, Peru, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Monday, 2:30 p.m., officers arrested Frank Wright, 64, 400 block of Madison Avenue, Peru, on charges of sexual misconduct, child molestation and child solicitation.
Monday, 4:05 p.m., deputies arrested Jennifer Vanderberg, 38, Muncie, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 4:38 p.m., officers arrested Jason Bunker, 31, homeless, on charges of battery and possession of marijuana.
Tuesday, 12:05 a.m., deputies arrested Jennifer Ramsey, 29, Sweetser, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Tuesday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Joe Delgado, 24, Carlisle, on a court order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.